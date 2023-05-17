Plans for Freedom Fest underway!

Local organizations across the community have been working behind the scenes since early March to begin planning for the annual Freedom Fest celebration. Held on the last Saturday of June each year, this unique community festival is made possible through the efforts of 10-12 local organizations that work collaboratively to create a full weekend of events for local residents and visitors.  

