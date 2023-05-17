Plans for Freedom Fest underway!

Local organizations across the community have been working behind the scenes since early March to begin planning for the annual Freedom Fest celebration. Held on the last Saturday of June each year, this unique community festival is made possible through the efforts of 10-12 local organizations that work collaboratively to create a full weekend of events for local residents and visitors.
The event has a long history in Pine City and at one time was organized by the local Jaycees group before it stopped meeting in 2006. Instead of letting the event fizzle away with the organization, Jane Robbins, former Pine City Mayor, gathered together a variety of non-profit organizations and asked them to become partners in keeping the event going. Robbins took to the street to handle the fundraising each year to raise the money for the annual fireworks display and coordinated a monthly partners meeting to make sure each of the participating groups was getting their part of the day organized.
After four years at the head of the table, Robbins asked the Pine City Chamber to take over as the coordinators for the event. The organization agreed to do so along with the continued support of the local non-profit groups.
Pine City is blessed with a variety of groups willing to pitch in each year to keep this event local and thriving.
Our mission for this event is to “support local first.” Our food vendors are either local non-profits or Pine City businesses. Our entertainment line-up is local as well and that is what brings people out to support this event.
Changes this year
A few changes are in the works for this year’s event, but organizers are still working to create a day of activities that is fun for the whole family. Here is a look at a few of the activities you’ll be able to enjoy at the Pine County Fairgrounds on Saturday, June 24.
The Pine Classic Cruiser Car Club will host the annual Car Show. This event draws over 100 cars each year to participate from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Pine County 4-H will host the annual Pancake Breakfast from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. in the 4-H building.
Lunch options will be available beginning at 10 a.m. and include pork chops from the Knights of Columbus; burgers and hotdogs from the Cross Lake Association; and walking tacos from the Pokegama Lake Association.
Family-friendly games and activities will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. including face painting with the Pine City Ambassadors; photo booth with the VFW Auxiliary; bounce house fun courtesy of the Pine Dragons PTO; kid-friendly archery with Adrenaline Archery; and the ECFE Dragon Wagon will be on site as well.
New this year, the Chamber has invited Ninja Anywhere to the event. They will set up a 100’ x 100’ ninja obstacle course for kids, teens and young adults to enjoy! Stay tuned for more details on getting signed up online for this event!
Pine City Parks & Recreation along with WCMP Radio will host a bean bag tournament from 4 - 6 p.m. There is no entry fee to participate this year, and sign-up will be available on the day of the event.
The Pine City Chamber is also excited to bring back the Amazing Race! Advance registration for this event is required. Stay tuned for details on the Chamber website.
There will be live music entertainment in the Event Center throughout the day including Tim Hadler, Relax with Max, Sabatke & the Sirens, and finishing out the night will be Buffalo Head.
The evening will end with the annual fireworks display at dusk, just after 10 p.m., courtesy of Hollywood Pyrotechnics.
Thanks to the generosity of business and community groups, the Chamber has raised $6,100 toward the $7,500 fireworks expense. If you are interested in supporting this year’s event, please reach out to the Pine City Area Chamber at (320) 322-4040.
