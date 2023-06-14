I have been studying birds or birdwatching for the past 47 years. It has been a learning experience over all those years but one that has given me great pleasure and a sense of accomplishment. In the beginning, I took an ornithology class at the University of Minnesota. It was an intensive eight-week introduction to all the birds that live in Minnesota year-round as well as those that arrive in the spring and hang around for a short period of time before heading further north.
Learning to identify the birds by their feather colors or body shapes was the easier task, compared to learning to identify them by their songs. Field guides are invaluable to the beginning birder (and even the more experienced) because they very clearly highlight unique features of each bird species. They also describe the sound of the bird song, but words can’t really describe the actual sound.
In the beginning there were tape cassettes with bird songs that you could listen to on your Walkman or cassette player. Then they were found on CDs. In each case you had to listen to them over and over to try and cement them into your memory. And most of these were bird songs you were only going to hear for five to six weeks each spring. Some people have better memory abilities than others, but I can say for sure that after all these years of practice I am pretty good at identifying birds just by their songs or calls. This is especially helpful after the trees have leafed out and you will more likely hear the bird than see it.
There has recently been lots of discussion about AI (artificial intelligence). There are real concerns about its influence and impact on our future. But there has been an explosive development of apps that can assist us in many areas of life. One such app is called Merlin. It was produced by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, and it allows you to identify the birds that are singing nearby. You just open the app and sit or walk around holding the phone in front of you as the birds are identified by name and photo on your screen. This both confirms what I’ve heard and identified, and it is a way to add birds I hadn’t recognized. We have added several bird species to our house list this year because of this app. Some of these birds may only be on our property for one day and if we happen to be outside when they sing, they go on our list. One person reported, “I clicked on Sound (Merlin) ID and the app began recording all the tweets, chirps, caws and coos surrounding me. I let the app run for 20 minutes. It automatically identified the birds behind the noises and would light up yellow beneath each bird’s name to indicate what my phone - and my ears - were hearing.”
Other apps are ChirpOMatic Bird Song ID. It works like Merlin but costs $4.99. Another is Bird Sleuth Bird Song Analyzer. Most of these apps operate offline so you can use them in the field. There are also apps to use as field guides, which is helpful, since carrying books around can get heavy and awkward, especially if you’re trying to use binoculars. Some of these apps are Audubon Bird Guide, iBird Pro Guide to Birds, and BirdNET.
You may not have 40 years to perfect your ability to identify birds by simply hearing their call, but that’s no reason not to try and see if you can improve your ability each year. In fact, now that I think about it, having this app really doesn’t give one much incentive to learn the calls by ear. When we memorize something, our brain forms new neurons. My mom was able to remember all of her children’s phone numbers well into her 90s. How many of us can remember more than our own numbers now? Whichever way you choose – listen to the birds sing and enjoy the music.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.