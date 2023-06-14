Wingin’ It Kate Crowley

I have been studying birds or birdwatching for the past 47 years. It has been a learning experience over all those years but one that has given me great pleasure and a sense of accomplishment. In the beginning, I took an ornithology class at the University of Minnesota. It was an intensive eight-week introduction to all the birds that live in Minnesota year-round as well as those that arrive in the spring and hang around for a short period of time before heading further north. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.