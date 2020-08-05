Predatory offender caught on the run

A non-compliant predatory offender with an arrest warrant in Pine County was taken into custody on July 28 in Aitkin.
The Pine County Sheriff’s Office reports that this past Tuesday, the East Central Drug and Violent Offenders Task Force, assisted by the Chisago, Pine and Aitkin County Sheriff’s Offices, as well as the Aitkin Police Department, located and arrested Derrick Russell Hoff, 35, of Harris in the city of Aitkin.
According to the sheriff’s office, Hoff had been on the run for weeks before law enforcement caught up with him in Aitkin. Hoff had an outstanding warrant in Pine County for failure to register as a predatory offender and was wanted on other charges including assault, firearms violations and controlled substances in Chisago County.
After Hoff’s arrest, a search warrant was executed on the residence in which Hoff was located. A large amount of controlled substance, firearms and U.S. currency was discovered.
Hoff will now face criminal charges in three counties.
East Central Drug and Violent Offender Task Force
The East Central Drug and Violent Offender Task Force was established in 2012 and is a multi-jurisdictional team comprised of criminal investigators from Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, and Pine Counties, serving approximately 141,578 residents across 2,781 square miles.
The purpose of the task force is to improve the health, safety, and security of area communities through targeted enforcement of dangerous criminal activity. Task Force efforts focus primarily on drug trafficking, smuggling and distribution networks, interdiction of illicit drugs and contraband, criminal gang activity and other violent crime.
Anyone with information about illegal narcotics, gang, or other violent offender activity, is urged to contact the task force at 320-566-4153.
