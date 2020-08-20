It was a quiet primary night in Pine County. With no local races requiring primaries on Tuesday, Aug. 11, only about 20% of Pine County’s 15,977 registered voters took part in the process.
Vote counting at the Pine County Courthouse took an extra day to ensure that all mail-in ballots were included in the count, and the unofficial results for all 48 precincts in the county was submitted on Aug. 12 at 5:57 p.m.
In the U.S. Senate race, Jason Lewis (R) and incumbent Tina Smith (DFL) were the primary winners in Pine County, receiving 1,338 votes and 1,291 votes respectively. Statewide, Lewis received 185,202 votes while Smith received 479,140 votes.
In the race for U.S. Representative – District 8, Quinn Nystrom (DFL) and Pete Stauber (R) were the primary winners (Nystrom ran unopposed), receiving 1,206 votes and 1,520 votes respectively. In the entire district, Nystrom received 42,354 votes while Stauber received 35,071 votes.
US SENATORCANDIDATETOTALPERCENT
Legal Marijuana NowKevin O’Connor36100%
Grassroots Oliver Steinberg27100%
RepublicanCynthia Gail935.75%
Bob Carney Jr. 493.03%
James Reibestein664.08%
Jason Lewis1,33882.75%
John L. Berman714.39%
DFLChristopher Seymore Sr.171.15%
Tina Smith1,29187.11%
Ahmad R. Hassan261.75%
Paula Overby785.26%
Steve Carlson704.72%
US REP - DISTRICT 8CANDIDATETOTALPERCENT
GrassrootsJudith Schwartzbacker27100%
RepublicanPete Stauber1,52093.77%
Harry Robb Welty1016.23%
DFL Quinn Nystrom1,206100%
