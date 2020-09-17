PAID LETTER
Protect our children
To the Editor:
As a mother, grandmother, and retired teacher, children are near and dear to my heart. They are our hope for the future. However, what future are we leaving them if we fail to admit and address the very real problem of climate change facing us today?
Examples of climate change are all around us such as warming oceans, shrinking ice sheets, and rising sea levels. Because of the burning of fossil fuels, more heat than normal is being trapped, contributing to an overall rise in global temperatures. Higher temperatures can cause forest fires which not only are a danger to life and property, but also add to air and water pollution.
Unless we take drastic action now, life as we know it will change dramatically for the next generation.
Because the current president does not believe climate change is a problem, he will not keep our children safe. Therefore, I will be voting for the Biden/Harris presidential ticket because they have a plan to combat climate change and a way to pay for it that will not increase taxes for the middle class. This plan will also create rather than destroy blue-collar jobs. I especially like the way they listen to the scientists and bring people together to solve problems. The president holds the future of our country’s youth in his hands. To protect our children, vote for Biden/Harris starting as early as Sept. 18.
