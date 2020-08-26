SCHOOL BOARD MEETING MINUTES
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #578
PINE CITY, MINNESOTA 55063
Monday, July, 13, 2020 @ 6:30 P.M.
Pine City District Office Board Room
“Preparing Our Students for the Future”
The regular meeting of the Board of Education of Independent School District No. 578, Pine City, Minnesota, was held at the Pine City District Office Board Room on Monday, July 13, 2020 for the purpose of conducting regular board business.
Vice Chair Tim Geisler called the meeting to order at 6:30 p.m.
Upon Roll Call, the following members were present: Tim Geisler, Wendy Leibel, JacLynn Cavallin, Candice Ames, Lisa Nos-Tollefson, Wally Connaker.
Absent: Dan Peterson
Also present was Superintendent Dr. Tryggestad.
Motion by Ames second by Nos-Tollefson and carried unanimously to approve the agenda.
Motion by Ames second by Nos-Tollefson and carried unanimously to approve the consent agenda.
Approve the June 8, 2020 regular meeting minutes.
Approve the June 2020 bills to date as listed.
Approve the following electronic fund transfers:
Date Amount Transfer from Transfer to Description
6/1/2020 $500,000 MN TRUST STEARNS BANK PAYROLL CASH FLOW
6/1/2020 $10,000 MN TRUST MSDLAF+ CASH FLOW
6/30/2020 $500,000 MN TRUST STEARNS BANK PAYROLL /CASH FLOW
RESIGNATIONS
Reid Gunderson, Elementary Teacher, effective 6/5/2020.
Reid Gunderson, Assistant Boys’ Tennis Coach, effective 6/14/2020.
Kathryn Olson, Assistant Girls’ Basketball Coach, effective 6/13/2020.
Michael Walz, Business Teacher, effective 6/30/20.
Milo Allen, Head Wrestling Coach, effective 6/30/20.
James Foster, Assistant Wrestling Coach, effective 7/1/20.
EMPLOYMENT
Theresa Behrens, Elementary Lead Custodian, at an annual stipend of $2,600, effective 7/1/2020.
Brianna Melchert, 2nd Grade Teacher, (Step 4, Lane 1), at an annual salary of $43,646, effective 8/26/2020.
Lindsey Williams, Kindergarten Teacher, (Step 2, Lane 1), at an annual salary of $40,739, effective 8/26/2020.
Mariah Cummings, 5th Grade Teacher, (Step 5, Lane 1), at an annual salary of $45,101, effective 8/26/2020.
Wayne Hansmann, change to JH FB Coach, (Step 3), at an annual salary of $1,968, effective 9/8/2020.
Padrick Judd, Assistant Girls’ Basketball Coach, (Step 3), at an annual salary of $3,935, effective 11/9/2020.
Jerry Lotz, JH FB Coach, (Step 3), at an annual salary of $1,968, effective 9/8/2020.
Elizabeth Young, Assistant Elementary Principal, at an annual salary of $80,000, effective 7/1/2020.
Michelle Linnell, Extended School Year Teacher, 73 total hours, effective 7/6/2020.
Julia Chilson, Extended School Year Para, 20 hours, effective 7/6/2020.
Cherisse Cahill, ESY Teacher, (Step 2, Lane 1), 1 hour per day 7/28-8/20/20 + 4 hours of prep, effective 6/30/20.
PROBATIONARY NON-RENEWAL
Janet McNally, Title I Paraprofessional, effective 6/5/2020.
Motion by Leibel second by Ames and carried unanimously to approve the Treasurer’s Report.
Member Geisler introduced the following resolution and moved its adoption:
WHEREAS, Minnesota Statutes 123B.02, Subd. 6 provides: “The board may receive, for the benefit of the district, bequests, donations, or gifts for any proper purpose and apply the same to the purpose designated. In that behalf, the board may act as trustee of any trust created for the benefit of the district, or for the benefit of pupils thereof, including trusts created to provide pupils of the district with advanced education after completion of high school, in the advancement of education.”; and
WHEREAS, Minnesota Statutes 465.03 provides: “Any city, county, school district or town may accept a grant or devise of real or personal property and maintain such property for the benefit of its citizens in accordance with the terms prescribed by the donor. Nothing herein shall authorize such acceptance or use for religious or sectarian purposes. Every such acceptance shall be by resolution of the governing body adopted by a two-thirds majority of its members, expressing such terms in full.”; and
WHEREAS, every such acceptance shall be by resolution of the governing body adopted by a two-thirds majority of its members, expressing such terms in full;
THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the School Board of Pine City Public Schools, ISD 0578, gratefully accepts the following donations as identified below:
Donor Item Designated Purpose (if any)
4.0 School Services $22,180.05
Fuel Savings due to COVID Distance Learning
Facilitated by the PTO (this was done through donations made by the community, businesses, & civic organizations) Street Banners for graduates Street Banner - Congratulations Graduates Chamber Bucks for each graduate Car flags Senior Class
MinPack 2 Magnets for each graduate Senior Class
The motion for the adoption for the foregoing resolution was duly seconded by Leibel.
The vote on adoption of the Resolution was as follows:
Aye: Geisler, Leibel, Cavallin, Ames, Nos-Tollefson, Connaker.
Nay: None
Absent: Peterson
Whereupon, said Resolution was declared duly adopted.
RESOLUTION RELATING TO DETERMINING THE NECESSITY OF RENEWING AN EXPIRING REFERENDUM REVENUE AUTHORIZATION & CALL A SPECIAL ELECTION & REFERENDUM
Member Leibel introduced the following resolution and moved its adoption, which motion was seconded by Member Ames:
RESOLUTION RELATING TO DETERMINING THE NECESSITY OF RENEWING AN EXPIRING REFERENDUM REVENUE AUTHORIZATION AND CALLING A SPECIAL ELECTION AND REFERENDUM THEREON
BE IT RESOLVED by the School Board (the Board) of Independent School District No. 578 (Pine City), Minnesota (the School District) as follows:
It is hereby found, determined and declared as follows:
1. The Board has investigated the facts and does hereby find, determine and declare that it is necessary and expedient to renew the School District’s existing referendum revenue authorization of $154.45 per pupil that is scheduled to expire after taxes payable in 2021. The proposed referendum revenue authorization would be first levied in 2021 for taxes payable in 2022 and applicable for ten (10) years unless otherwise revoked or reduced as provided by law.
2. The question on renewing the general education revenue of the School District shall be submitted to the qualified electors of the School District at a special election, which is hereby called and directed to be held in conjunction with the state general election on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.
3. Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 205A.11, the precincts and polling places for this special election are those precincts or parts of precincts located within the boundaries of the School District which have been established by the governing bodies located in whole or in part within the School District.
4. The Clerk is hereby authorized and directed to cause written notice of the special election to be: (a) provided to each County Auditor at least seventy-four (74) days before the date of the special election; (b) provided to the Commissioner of Education at least seventy-four (74) days before the date of the special election; (c) mailed to every taxpayer in the School District, at least fifteen (15) days but no more than thirty (30) days prior to the date of the special election; (d) posted at the administrative offices of the School District, for public inspection, at least ten (10) days before the date of the special election; and (e) published in the official newspaper of the School District once each week for at least two consecutive weeks, with the last publication being at least one week before the date of the special election. The Notice of Special Election shall be prepared in substantially the following form:NOTICE OF SPECIAL ELECTION
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 578
(PINE CITY), MINNESOTA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a special election has been called and will be held in and for Independent School District No. 578 (Pine City), Minnesota, on November 3, 2020, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. to vote on the following question:
School District Question
Renewal of School District Expiring Referendum Revenue Authorization
The board of Independent School District No. 578 (Pine City), Minnesota has proposed to renew the existing property tax referendum authorization of $154.45 per pupil that is scheduled to expire after taxes payable in 2021. The proposed referendum revenue authorization would be first levied in 2021 for taxes payable in 2022 and applicable for ten (10) years unless otherwise revoked or reduced as provided by law.
Shall the renewal of the expiring property tax referendum proposed by the board of Independent School District No. 578 (Pine City) be approved?
PASSAGE OF THIS REFERENDUM EXTENDS AN EXISTING OPERATING REFERENDUM AT THE SAME AMOUNT PER PUPIL AS IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR
For the ballot question, the property tax portion of the revenue authorized will require an estimated referendum tax rate of 0.02741% for taxes payable in 2022 of the referendum market value of all classes of taxable property in the School District, as defined by Minnesota Statutes, Section 126C.01, Subdivision 3, which excludes certain agricultural property, seasonal property and post-secondary student housing.
The projected annual dollar increases for typical residential homesteads, apartments, commercial-industrial properties, and most other classes of property within the School District are as shown in the table below.
For agricultural property (both homestead and non-homestead), the taxes for the proposed referendum will be based on the value of the house, garage and one acre of land. There will be no referendum taxes paid on the value of agricultural land and buildings. For seasonal recreational residential property (e.g., cabins), there will be no taxes paid for the proposed referendum.
The figures in the table below are based on taxes for the voter approved referendum levy only, and do not include taxes for other purposes:
Homestead Residential, Apartments, and Commercial/Industrial Properties
Market Value Expiring Levy Authority Taxes Payable in 2021 Renewed Levy Authority Taxes Payable in 2022 Difference between Expiring Levy Authority and Renewed Levy Authority
$ 50,000 $-14 $14 0
75,000 -21 21 0
100,000 -27 27 0
125,000 -34 34 0
150,000 -41 41 0
175,000 -48 48 0
200,000 -55 55 0
225,000 -62 62 0
250,000 -68 69 1
275,000 -75 75 0
300,000 -82 82 0
325,000 -89 89 0
350,000 -96 96 0
375,000 -103 103 0
400,000 -109 110 1
425,000 -116 116 0
450,000 -123 123 0
475,000 -130 130 0
500,000 -137 137 0
550,000 -151 151
The precincts and polling places for the special election will be the precincts and polling places used for the state general election.
All qualified electors residing in said School District may cast their ballots at the polling places for the precincts in which they reside during the polling hours specified above.
A voter must be registered to vote to be eligible to vote in the special election. Unregistered individuals may register to vote at the polling places on election day.
Dated: July 13, 2020 BY ORDER OF THE SCHOOL BOARD
/s/ Wally Connaker, Clerk
5. The Clerk is authorized and directed to acquire and distribute such election materials as may be necessary for the proper conduct of this special election. If an optical scan voting system is being used, the Clerk shall comply with the laws and rules governing the procedures and requirements for optical scan voting systems. The Clerk is authorized and directed to acquire and distribute such election materials and to take such other actions as may be necessary for the proper conduct of this special election and generally to cooperate with election authorities conducting any other elections on that date. The Clerk and members of the administration are authorized and directed to take such actions as may be necessary to coordinate this election with other elections, including entering into agreements with appropriate municipal and county officials regarding preparation and distribution of ballots or ballot cards, election administration, and cost sharing.
6. The Clerk is authorized and directed to cause a printed ballot for the question to be prepared in accordance with Minnesota Statutes, Section 205A.08, Subdivision 5 and the rules of the secretary of state for use at the special election. If an optical scan voting system is being used, the Clerk shall cause official ballots to be printed according to the format of ballots for optical scan voting systems provided by the laws and rules governing optical scan voting systems. The Clerk is further authorized and directed to cause a sample ballot to be posted in the administrative offices of the School District, for public inspection, at least four (4) days before the date of the special election and to cause two sample ballots to be posted at each polling place on the date of the special election and to cooperate with the proper election officials to cause ballots or ballot cards to be prepared for use at said election. The ballot shall be in substantially the following form, with such changes in form and instructions as may be necessary to accommodate the use of an optical scan voting system:
Special Election Ballot
School District Ballot
Independent School District No. 578
(Pine City), Minnesota
November 3, 2020
Instructions to Voters
To vote, completely fill in the oval(s) next to your choice(s) like this:
To vote for a question, fill in the oval next to the word “Yes” for that question.
To vote against a question, fill in the oval next to the word “No” for that question.
School District Question
Renewal of School District Expiring Referendum Revenue Authorization
The board of Independent School District No. 578 (Pine City), Minnesota has proposed to renew the existing property tax referendum authorization of $154.45 per pupil that is scheduled to expire after taxes payable in 2021. The proposed referendum revenue authorization would be first levied in 2021 for taxes payable in 2022 and applicable for ten (10) years unless otherwise revoked or reduced as provided by law.
Shall the renewal of the expiring property tax referendum proposed by the Board of Independent School District No. 578 (Pine City), Minnesota be approved?
YES
NO
BY VOTING “YES” ON THIS BALLOT QUESTION, YOU ARE VOTING TO EXTEND AN EXISTING PROPERTY TAX REFERENDUM THAT IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE
(Reverse side of ballot)
OFFICIAL BALLOT
November 3, 2020
Judge
Judge
(The ballot is to be initialed by two judges)
7. If the School District will be contracting to print the ballots for this special election, the Clerk is hereby authorized and directed to prepare instructions to the printer for layout of the ballot. Before a contract in excess of $1,000 is awarded for printing ballots, the printer shall, upon request, furnish in accordance with Minnesota Statutes, Section 204D.04 a sufficient bond, letter of credit or certified check acceptable to the Clerk in an amount not less than $1,000 conditioned on printing the ballots in conformity with the Minnesota election law and the instructions delivered. The Clerk shall set the amount of the bond, letter of credit or certified check in an amount equal to the value of the purchase.
8. The individuals designated as judges for the state general election shall act as election judges for this special election and shall conduct the special election at the various polling places in the manner prescribed by law.
9. The special election shall be held and the returns made and canvassed in the manner prescribed by law and the Board shall meet on a date between the third day, November 6, 2020, and the tenth day, November 13, 2020, after the special election for the purpose of canvassing the results thereof.
10. Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 126C.17, Subdivision 9(e) and Section 205A.07, Subdivision 3a, the Clerk is hereby instructed to notify the Commissioner of Education of the results of the special election and to provide the certified vote totals for the ballot question in written form within fifteen (15) days after the results have been certified by the Board.
11. Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 211A.02, Subdivision 6, the Clerk is hereby instructed to make any campaign finance reports filed with the Clerk by campaign committees within seven (7) days after the special election available on the School District’s web site as soon as possible, but no later than thirty (30) days after receipt of any such report. The Clerk is further instructed to provide the Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board with a link to the section of web site where such reports are made available. Such reports must remain available on the web site for four (4) years from the date first posted.
Upon vote being taken thereon, the following voted in favor thereof: Geisler, Leibel, Cavallin, Ames, Nos-Tollefson, Connaker.
and the following voted against the same: None
whereupon the resolution was declared duly passed and adopted.
LONG TERM FACILITY MAINTENANCE AGREEMENT RESOLUTION
Cavallin introduced the following resolution and moved its adoption:
RESOLUTION APPROVING SCHOOL DISTRICT #578 LONG TERM FACILITY MAINTENANCE 10 YEAR PLAN
BE IT RESOLVED by the School Board of School District 578, State of Minnesota, as follows:
1. The School Board of School District 578 has approved the Long Term Facility Maintenance Ten year plan for facilities for 2020-2030. The various components of this plan are attached.
The motion for the adoption for the forgoing resolution was duly seconded by Ames, and upon vote being taken thereon, the following voted in favor: Geisler, Leibel, Cavallin, Ames, Nos-Tollefson, Connaker. and the following voted against the same: None
WHEREUPON, said resolution was declared duly passed and adopted.
The following resolution was moved by Cavallin and seconded by Ames.
Motion by Cavallin second by Ames and carried unanimously to approve the renewal of the District’s Property & Liability Insurance with Pine Insurance.
Motion by Leibel second by Nos-Tollefson and carried unanimously to approve a $.15 increase in all student meal prices.
Motion by Cavallin second by Ames and carried unanimously to approve the changes to the High School Dragon Handbook.
Motion by Ames second by Connaker and carried unanimously to approve the renewal of MREA membership for 2020-2021.
Motion by Ames second by Leibel and carried unanimously to approve the renewal of MSBA Membership & Policy Service for 2020-2021.
Motion by Ames second by Leibel and carried unanimously to table the approval of the employment of board member, Wally Connaker not to exceed $8,000 in the fiscal year.
Motion by Ames second by Connaker and carried unanimously to accept the retirement of Sandi Frerich, effective 6/30/20. The board thanks Mrs. Frerich for her 29 years of dedicated service.
Motion by Cavallin second by Ames and carried unanimously to approve the 2020-2022 Vision Program Coordinator Contract with Jocelyn Rydberg.
Motion by Connaker second by Ames and carried unanimously to approve the 2020-2022 Administrative Assistant Contract with Deb Wagner.
Motion by Cavallin second by Ames and carried unanimously to approve the 2020-2022 Director of Community Ed. & Early Childhood Contract with Cindy Stolp.
Motion by Nos-Tollefson second by Geisler and carried unanimously to approve the 2020-2022 Food & Nutrition Services DirectorContract with Paige Albrecht.
Motion by Cavallin second by Connaker and carried unanimously to approve the 2020-2022 Buildings & Grounds Supervisor Contract with Scott Miller.
Motion by Leibel second by Ames and carried unanimously to approve the 2020-2022 Director of Teaching & Learning Contract with Nichole Laven.
Motion by Cavallin second by Ames and carried unanimously to approve the 2020-2022 Technology Coordinator Contract with Matt Baker.
Motion by Cavallin second by Nos-Tollefson and carried unanimously to approve the 2020-2022 Business Manager Contract with Jill Nolan.
Motion by Connaker second by Nos-Tollefson and carried unanimously to approve the 2020-2022 Principals’ Contract.
Motion by Ames second by Leibel and carried unanimously to approve the MOU with Sandra Frerich.
Motion by Ames second by Leibel and carried unanimously to extend the probationary period for James Foster, Special Education Teacher on Out-of-Field Permission.
Motion by Ames second by Nos-Tollefson to add approval of the 2020 Superintendent Evaluation to the agenda.
Motion by Leibel second by Nos-Tollefson and carried unanimously to approve the 2020 Superintendent Evaluation.
Meeting adjourned at 8:53 p.m.
Wally Connaker
Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer, August 27, 2020
PINE CITY TOWNSHIP
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE ON A CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT
Notice is hereby given in accordance with the Township Zoning Ordinance, that the Planning Commission of Pine City Township will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, September 15th, 2020; 7:00 pm, at the Pine City Town Hall, 21977 St. Croix Rd, Pine City, Mn. 55063, The hearing is for a Conditional Use Permit request to operate a Kennel, that includes dogcation boarding and dog care boarding. This application was submitted by Jody Thieman, 30288 Ridge Rd., Pine City, MN.
The Township of Pine City encourages interested parties to attend public meetings and comment on the issues being discussed. If you wish to provide comments and are unable to attend the meeting, written comments may be submitted to or delivered to, the Township Zoning Department prior to the time of the hearing. These written comments will be made a part of the official record.
Questions regarding this matter can be directed to the Township Planning and Zoning Department.
Date: August 24, 2020
Gordon Johnson,
Township Planning Zoning Administrator
e-mail: Pokezoning@yahoo.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer August 27, 2020
SUMMARY MINUTES OF THE
CITY OF ROCK CREEK
August 6, 2020
The Rock Creek City Council meeting was called to order at 7:02PM by Mayor Johnson.
Members present: Dick Johnson, Sam Christenson, Dan Saumer and Pam Hinze.
Absent: Joe Babolik.
Others: Jeremy Chouinard, Nancy Runyan.
Saumer moved seconded by Christenson to approve the July 6, 2020 minutes. Motion carried all in favor.
Christenson motioned seconded by Hinze approval of a two-month (April & May) refund, a total of $350 of the liquor license fees for the Cricket and the Time Out Bar & Grill because of the COVID19 shutdown. Motion carried all ayes.
Saumer moved seconded by Christenson approval of the Liquor Licenses for the Cricket Bar / Angie Prokott. Motion carried all in favor.
Christenson moved seconded by Saumer approval of the Liquor Licenses for the Time Out Bar & Grill / Bob Pasket. Motion carried all in favor.
Hinze moved seconded by Saumer approval of the Off-Sale Liquor License for Midwest Investment LLC/Mini Mart #1. Motion carried all in favor.
Christenson moved seconded by Saumer approval of the proposals from Rydberg & Sons to cast out, crush & stockpile gravel in the city gravel pit in 2021. Cast out gravel @ $1.50/c.y. Crush & stockpile class 5 gravel @ $3.95/c.y. Motion carried all ayes.
Saumer motioned seconded by Christenson approval of Minor-Subdivision MSD-20-001 for Michael Youngbauer and Cody Youngbauer. Motion carried all ayes.
Saumer motioned seconded by Hinze approval of the Resolution Reinstatement of Local Board of Appeal and Equalization Powers. Motion carried all ayes.
Christenson motioned seconded by Saumer to approve the contract for legal services with Ledin, Hofstad & Troth Ltd., persons authorized to directly contact Ledin, Hofstad, & Troth at City expense: The Mayor, City Clerk Administrator and Deputy Clerk. Motion carried all ayes.
Christenson motioned seconded by Hinze to approve payment of check #’s 15347 – 15397 and e-transfers totaling $57,971.55. Motion passed all in favor.
Christenson motioned seconded by Hinze to adjourn the City Council meeting at 8:35PM. Motion carried all ayes.
Sandra Pangerl
City Clerk Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer August 27, 2020
STATE OF MINNESOTA
County of Pine
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
District Court-Probate/Mental health divison
Court File No. 58-PR-20-58
NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
In Re: Estate of
DALE RAYMOND CAPISTRANT, also known as
Dale R. Capistrant,
Deceased
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS:
It is Ordered and Notice is hereby given that an application for informal probate of the Decedent’s Will dated January 26, 2012 has been filed with the Registrar. The application has been granted. Any objections may be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after proper notice of hearing.
Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Kimberly Marie Capistrant-Schalo, whose address is 4208 -161st Lane NW, Andover, Minnesota 55304, as Personal Representative of the Estate of the above named decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minn. Stat. §524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Notice is further given that (subject to Minn. Stat. §524.3-801) ALL CREDITORS having claims against said estate are required to present the same to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or said claims will be barred.
Dated: August 12, 2020
/s/ Peggy Zdorn
Registrar
/s/ Amy Isaacson
District Court Administrator
Attorney for Personal Representative
Martin D. Schutz, #0240813
FLOWER & SCHUTZ, PLC
2199 Silver Lake Road NW
New Brighton, Minnesota 55112
(651)789-6052
Published in the Pine City Pioneer August 20, 27 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.