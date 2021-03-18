CALL FOR BIDS
EQUIPMENT RENTAL
Sealed proposals will be RECEIVED until 10:00 a.m. April 5, 2021 by David Minke, Pine County Administrator at 635 Northridge Drive NW Pine City, MN on behalf of the Pine County Board of Commissioners for equipment rental proposals.
EQUIPMENT RENTAL Bid includes, backhoe, scraper, dozer, dump trucks, trailers, motor graders, tractor/lowboy trailer, tractor/belly, dump trailer, haybale mulcher, compactors, rubber track skid steer, tree feller buncher, loaders, bituminous crushing, concrete crushing, bituminous paving, gravel crushing and winter maintenance sand.
Specifications and proposals forms may be obtained upon request from the office of the Pine County Public Works, 45 Airport Road NE, Pine City, MN 55063. Telephone Number 320-216-4200 or Local Pine City 320-591-1733.
The County Board reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any irregularities.
By order of the Pine County Board of Commissioners, Pine County, Minnesota.
/s/ Mark A. LeBrun
Mark A. LeBrun, County Engineer
Pine County, Minnesota
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 11, 18, 25, 2021
NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Pokegama Township, Pine County, Minnesota will be accepting quotes to supply 5,000 to 7,000 cubic yards of Crushed Maintenance Gravel, MN DOT SPECS, CLASS 5 MODIFIED TO 8-10% PM 200 SIEVE to be delivered on designated Township Roads between May 1st and August 1st, 2021.
The Contractor shall supply production sampling at the rate of one (1) sample per two (2) thousand cubic yards. The Township or designated party will sample to determine compliance with the aggregate gradations as specified above.
Awarded Contractor will be required to provide a current Certificate of Insurance prior to performing the job. All Quotes and Specifications must be received by the Town Clerk by noon on April 8th , 2021 at the Pokegama Town Hall, located at 18336 Town Hall Road, Pine City, Minnesota.
Pokegama Township reserves the right to reject any and all submitted quotes.
Susan L. Alderink
Administrative Clerk
Pokegama Township
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 11, 18, 2021
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-21-24
NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DETERMINATION OF DESCENT
In Re: Estate of Franklin Thomas Tobolaski,
a/k/a Frank T. Tobolaski,
a/k/a Frank Thomas Tobolaski Sr,
a/k/a Frank T. Tobolaski Sr.,
Decedent,
Michael A. Tobolaski has filed a Petition for Determination of Descent. It is Ordered that on April 7th, 2021, at 3:30 p.m., a hearing will be held in this Court of Pine City Minnesota on the Petition. Via Zoom Hearing.
The Petition represents that the decedent died testate more than three (3) years ago leaving property in Minnesota. The petition requests that the Court probate the decedent’s Last Will dated February 17, 2003, determine the descent of such property, and assign the property to the persons entitled. Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the petition will be granted.
Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by mailing a copy of this Notice and Order to each interested person by United States mail at least 14 days before the time set for this hearing, and publishing this Notice and Order in accordance with Minn. Stat. § 524.1-401(3).
BY THE COURT
Dated: March 8, 2021
/s/ Krista K. Martin
Krista K. Martin
Judge of District Court
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner:
Gary C. Dahle #218947
2704 Mounds View Blvd., Mounds View, MN 55112
Phone: 763-780-8390
Fax: 763-780-1735
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 18, 25, 2021
NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF CONTRACT FOR DEED
TO: Nathan A Leonard
4989 Division Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
YOU ARE NOTICED:
Default has occurred in the Certificate of Purchase of Tax-Forfeited Lands, dated May 28, 2019, to Nathan Allen Leonard, and filed for record May 28, 2019 as Document #546507 in the office of the Country Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota, in which Kelly M. Schroeder, Pine County Auditor, acting on behalf of the State of Minnesota, sold the real property in Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows:
Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (SE1/4 of SE 1/4) Section Thirty-two (32), Township Forty-two (42), Range Eighteen (18)
PID 11.0198.001
Excepting and reserving to the State of Minnesota all mineral and mineral rights in and to said land, having been duly offered for sale as tax forfeited land under Minnesota Statutes annotated chapter 282, together with all hereditaments and appurtenances belonging thereto (the Property)
The property was purchased on May 28, 2019, under the terms of contract sales approved by resolution of the Pine County Board of Commissioners.
The default is as follows: The 2020 Annual Payment and 2020 Taxes have not been paid.
The Auditors Office has received authorization from the Pine County Board of Commissioners to cancel defaulted tax-forfeited land contracts as listed by Resolution adopted February 16, 2021.
The County Auditor has begun proceedings under M.S. 559.21 to cancel your contract for deed for the reason or reasons specified above. The contract will be canceled May 18, 2021 unless, before that date, you pay the total amount due or you secure from a county of district court an order that cancellation of the contract be suspended until all your claims or defenses are finally disposed of by trial, hearing, or settlement. Your action must specifically state those facts and grounds that demonstrate your claims or defenses.
If you do not pay the total amount due or secure a court order before May 18, 2021, you will lose all the money paid under the contract, lose your right to possess the property, you may lose your right to assert any claims and defenses, and you will be evicted. If you have any questions about this notice, contact an attorney immediately.
A breakdown of the total amount due if paid by March 31, 2021 is listed blow:
a) 2020 Annual Payment $2,962.00
b) 2020 Taxes $215.62
c) 2% of Amount in Default $63.55
TOTAL DUE: $3,241.17
In addition to the amounts shown above, you will also be required to pay the cost of this service, publication, and additional interest owed if paid after March 31, 2021.
The name, address and telephone number of the County Auditor who is authorized to accept payment is listed below. Since the amounts stated above are subject to increase, please contact the County Auditor’s office at (32) 591-1666 for the exact amount required to redeem your contract and any further information concerning the impending cancellation of your contract.
Kelly Schroeder, Pine County Auditor-Treasurer
Pine County Courthouse
635 Northridge Dr NW #240
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 591-1670
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 18, 25, April 1, 2021
Notice of Hearing on Improvement
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
Notice is hereby given that the City of Pine City Council will hold a public hearing starting approximately at 6:30 p.m. on April 7, 2021 via RingCentral Zoom Meeting https://meetings.ringcentral.com/j/1481911129 or call 1.720.902.7700 Meeting ID: 148 191 1129 to obtain comments and consider the making of the 2021 Street Improvements, sidewalk and infrastructure improvements of 8th Street SW between it south terminus and the centerline of Golf Avenue SW, Golf Avenue SW between the centerline of 8th Street SW and Main Street South, 7th Street SW between the center line of Johnson Avenue SW and the centerline of Hillside Avenue SW, pursuant to Minn. Stat. §§ 429.011 to 429.111. The estimated total cost of the improvement is $1,256,580. A reasonable estimate of the impact of the assessment will be available at the hearing. Such persons as desire to be heard with reference to the proposed improvement will be heard at this meeting.
Lezlie Sauter
Interim City Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 18, 25, 2021
SCHOOL BOARD MEETING MINUTES
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #578
PINE CITY, MINNESOTA 55063
Monday, February 8, 2021 @ 6:30 P.M.
Pine City District Office Board Room
“Preparing Our Students for the Future”
The regular meeting of the Board of Education of Independent School District No. 578, Pine City, Minnesota, was held at the Pine City District Office Board Room and via Google Meet on Monday, February 8, 2021 for the purpose of conducting regular board business.
Chair Wendy Leibel called the meeting to order at 6;34 p.m.
Upon Roll Call, the following members were present: Wendy Leibel, Lisa Nos-Tollefson, Dan Peterson, JacLynn Cavallin, Becci Palmblade, Candice Ames (remote).
Absent: Tim Geisler
Also present was Superintendent Dr. Tryggestad.
Motion by Peterson second by Ames and carried unanimously to approve the agenda.
2019-2020 Audit Presentation
Motion by Cavallin second by Ames and carried unanimously to approve the consent agenda.
Approve the corrected January 11, 2021 regular meeting minutes.
Approve the January 2021 bills to date as listed.
Approve the following electronic fund transfers:
Date Amount Transfer from Transfer to Description
1/7/2021 $750,000MN TRUST STEARNS BANK PAYROLL /CASH FLOW
1/14/2021$1,000,000 MSDLAF+ MAX STEARNS BANK MAXIMIZE INTEREST EARNINGS
1/29/2021$750,000 MN TRUSTSTEARNS BANK PAYROLL /CASH FLOW
RESIGNATION
Joel Lorsung, JH Football Coach, effective 1/21/21.
EMPLOYMENT
Lydia Blatz, Academic Success Tutor, 3 hours per week at $8.21 per hour, effective 1/19/21.
Gina Gusk, change from Title I para to ALC Secretary, 6 hours per week at $20.58 per hour, effective 1/20/21.
CHILD CARE LEAVE
Felicia Madsen, Child Care leave, approximately 3/20/21 through the end of the school year.
Megan Moulton, Child Care Leave, approximately 4/5/21 through the end of the school year.
Motion by Peterson second by Palmblade and carried unanimously to approve the Treasurer’s Report.
The following resolution was moved by Leibel and seconded by Ames:
RESOLUTION ACCEPTING DONATIONS
WHEREAS, Minnesota Statutes 123B.02, Subd. 6 provides: “The board may receive, for the benefit of the district, bequests, donations, or gifts for any proper purpose and apply the same to the purpose designated. In that behalf, the board may act as trustee of any trust created for the benefit of the district, or for the benefit of pupils thereof, including trusts created to provide pupils of the district with advanced education after completion of high school, in the advancement of education.”; and
WHEREAS, Minnesota Statutes 465.03 provides: “Any city, county, school district or town may accept a grant or devise of real or personal property and maintain such property for the benefit of its citizens in accordance with the terms prescribed by the donor. Nothing herein shall authorize such acceptance or use for religious or sectarian purposes. Every such acceptance shall be by resolution of the governing body adopted by a two-thirds majority of its members, expressing such terms in full.”; and
WHEREAS, every such acceptance shall be by resolution of the governing body adopted by a two-thirds majority of its members, expressing such terms in full;
THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the School Board of Pine City Public Schools, ISD 0578, gratefully accepts the following donations as identified below:
Donor Item Designated Purpose (if any)
1800shields 100 Sponge Shields Students & Staff, as needed
Berchin’s A&W $300 Angel Lunch Fund
WalMart 120-34oz bottles of hand sanitizer 200-3oz bottles of hand sanitizer 700 folders Elementary students & staff
The vote on adoption of the Resolution was as follows:
Aye: Leibel, Nos-Tollefson, Peterson, Cavallin, Palmblade, Ames.
Nay: None Absent: Geisler
Whereupon, said Resolution was declared duly adopted.
Motion by Ames second by Palmblade and carried unanimously to accept the FY20 Financial Audit.
ADOPT RESOLUTION CONCERNING REDUCTION IN PROGRAMS/POSITIONS
The administration will review the 2021-2022 budget projection information at the Board Work Session on February 22, 2021. This information may show changes in our enrollment that in turn may result in budget recommendations from Administration for the 2020-2021 school year. This resolution is needed to start the 2021-2022 budget process.
Member Leibel introduced the following resolution and moved its adoption:
RESOLUTION DIRECTING THE ADMINISTRATION TO MAKE RECOMMENDATIONS FOR REDUCTIONS IN PROGRAMS AND POSITIONS AND REASONS THEREFORE.
WHERE AS, there may be a change in enrollment and curriculum requirements;
WHERE AS, this enrollment and curriculum change may require that teachers’ contracts must be terminated and not renewed and which teachers may be placed on unrequested leave of absence without pay or fringe benefits in effecting discontinuance of positions.
BE IT RESOLVED, by the School Board of Independent School District No. 578 as follows:
That the School Board hereby directs the Superintendent of Schools and administration to consider the discontinuance of programs or positions (as a result of enrollment and curriculum changes), make recommendations to the school board for the discontinuance of programs, curtailment of programs, discontinuance of positions or curtailment of positions.
The motion for the adoption of the foregoing resolution was duly seconded by Member Ames and upon a roll call
Vote being taken thereon, the following voted in favor thereof: Leibel, Nos-Tollefson, Peterson, Cavallin, Palmblade, Ames.
and the following voted against the same: None
Whereupon said resolution was declared duly passed and adopted.
Motion by Palmblade second by Nos-Tollefson and carried unanimously to accept the retirement of Theresa Behrens, effective 6/18/21. The board thanks Mrs. Behrens for her 23 years of dedicated service.
Motion by Nos-Tollefson second by Peterson and carried unanimously to approve the MOU for the Vision Program Building Project.
Motion by Peterson second by Ames and carried unanimously to close the meeting pursuant to M.S. 13D. 05, SUBD. 3(b) to discuss purchase of the property at 1035 Main St S, Pine City, MN 55063.
Motion by Ames second by Palmblade and carried unanimously to move back into an open meeting at 8:50 p.m..
Motion by Leibel second by Peterson and carried unanimously to adjourn the meeting.
Meeting adjourned at 8:51 p.m.
JacLynn Cavallin
Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 18, 2021
NOTICE OF ROYALTON TOWNSHIP REORGANIZATIONAL MEETING
Notice is hereby given that the 2021 reorganizational meeting of the Royalton Town Board will be held at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, 30 March 2021, at the Royalton Town Hall, 6052 Royalton Road, Braham, MN 55006. The agenda will include election of officers, establishing meeting schedules, and setting of wage, fee, and permit schedules.
Duane P. Swanson, Clerk
Royalton Township
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 18, 2021
