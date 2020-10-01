NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:May 15, 2014
MORTGAGOR: Jareld M. Thompson and Judith J. Thompson, husband and wife.
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc. its successors and assigns.
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded October 8, 2014 Pine County Recorder, Document No. A-516927.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc. Dated May 2, 2019 Recorded May 6, 2019, as Document No. A546088.
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: 1007487-0000553922-6
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc.
RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc.
MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 77199 Stevens Lake Road, Willow River, MN 55795
TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 22.0199.000
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Real property in Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows:
Southeast One-Quarter of the Southeast One-Quarter (SE1/4 of the SE1/4), Section Sixteen (16), Township Forty-Four (44), Range Nineteen (19). Subject to easements, restrictions and reservations of record, if any.
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:Pine
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE:$313,800.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE:$166,821.02
That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: November 12, 2020 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE:Detention Center, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City MN 55063
to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within twelve (12) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on November 12, 2021, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE:None
Dated: September 8, 2020
Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc.
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
136 - 20-004924 FC
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer September 17, 24, October 1, 8, 15, 22, 2020
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File Number: 58-PR-20-63
Case Type: Probate
Notice and Order for Hearing on Petition for Probate of Will and Appointment of Personal Representative and Notice to Creditors
In Re the Estate of
Leonard M. Sigurdsen
Decedent (Deceased Person)
It is ordered and notice is given that October 28, 2020 at 1:30 PM a hearing will be held via Zoom Conference for the formal probate of a document that is claimed to be the original Will of the Decedent, dated July 14, 2017 and for the appointment of Nancy Franz 8019 32nd Ave N Crystal, MN 55427 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an unsupervised administration.
Any objections to the petition should be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. NOTE: You will need to pay a filing fee when you file the objection. If you cannot afford the fee, you can ask for a fee waiver (see http://mncourts.gov/GetForms.aspx?c=19&p=69).
If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given tat (subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
BY THE COURT:
/s/ Patrick Flanagan
District Court Judge
Published in the Pine City Pioneer September 24, October 1, 2020
CITY OF ROCK CREEK
Notice is hereby given that the City of Rock Creek Planning Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Monday October 19, 2020 at 7:00 PM at the Rock Creek City Center.
The purpose of the public hearing is to take comments on allowing a property owner to have a horse on their property in the R-1 Residential District as an Interim Use.
Interested persons are encouraged to offer testimony by:
Mail at: City of Rock Creek, PO Box 229, Rock Creek, MN 55067
The Planning Commission shall hold their regular meeting immediately following the public hearing.
Nancy Runyan
Deputy Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer October 1, 2020
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No. 58-PR-20-71
NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
In Re: Estate of
Norman Henrik Opheim
a/k/a Norman H. Opheim,
Decedent.
Notice is given that an Application for Informal Probate of Will and Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar, along with a Will dated April 20, 2016. The Registrar accepted the application and appointed Jeffrey Norman Opheim, whose address is 13729 Fordham Court, Apple Valley, MN 55124, to server as the personal representative of the decedent’s estate.
Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representative must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection.
Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representative has the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days form the issuance of letters testamentary, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the decedent.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: September 21, 2020
Peggy Zdon
Registrar
Dated: September 21, 2020
Amy Isaacson
Court Administrator
Court File No. 58-PR-20-71
CABAK LAW, LLC
John M. Cabak
MN# 0388929
243 Main Street S
Pine City, MN 55063
Telephone: 320-629-2529
Facsimile: 855-629-2500
e-mail: john@cabaklaw.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer October 1, 8, 2020
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File Number: 58-CV-20-403
Case Type: Harassment
Notice of Issuance of Harassment Restraining Order by Publication
Maria Sue Hansen and On Behalf of Minor Children
Petitioner
vs.
Trent Theodore Miller
Respondent
To Respondent:
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that a Harassment Restraining Order has been issued on 9/21/20.
A hearing has not been scheduled. You may request a hearing on this matter by filing a Request for Hearing HAR301 with the Court within twenty (20) days of the date this Notice is published. You may get a copy of the HRO from the court administrator’s office at the following address: 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, MN 55063
Failure to appear at a scheduled hearing or to get a copy of the Harassment Restraining Order will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Court’s order.
Date: Sept. 28, 2020 3:06 PM
/s/ Elizabeth Olson
Court Administrator/Deputy
Published in the Pine City Pioneer October 1, 2020
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL COURT
Court File Number: 58-FA-20-158
Case Type: Domestic Abuse
Notice of Hearing by Publication
(Minn Stat. § 518B.01, subd. 8)
In the Matter of:
In the Matter of Sadie Elizabeth Janowski
Petitioner
vs.
David Lee Talbot
Respondent
To Respondent named above:
An order has been issued directing you to appear at Via Zoom Hearing on October 13th, 2020 at 9:00 AM and explain why the relief sought in the Petition for the Order for Protection should not be granted.
You may obtain a copy of the Petition and any order issued from the court from the Pine County Court Administrator’s Office.
If you do not appear at the scheduled hearing, the Petitioner’s request may be granted as a default matter. Failure to appear will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Court’s Order.
Date: Sept. 28, 2020 2:22 PM
/s/ Elizabeth Olson
Court Administrator/Deputy
Published in the Pine City Pioneer October 1, 2020
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that on October 29, 2020 at 11:00 am at the manufactured home located within Pokegama Lake Manufactured Home Park (Woischke’s Enterprises, LLC), at 18460 Big Aspen Trail, Pine City, Minnesota 55063, the following personal property will be sold by public auction by the Sheriff of Pine County:
Manufactured Home: 2001 FAIR MFG, Serial/VIN No: 116040AB
This sale will be held to satisfy a claim pursuant to Minn. Stat. §§514.18 -514.22 upon the above-described property held by Woischke’s Enterprises, LLC (d/b/a Pokegama Lake Manufactured Home Park) and owned by Nishana Wynn Ferrell, and located at 18460 Big Aspen Trail, Pine City, MN 55063. Woischke’s Enterprises, LLC obtained possession of the property in Pine County, Minnesota on or about September 23, 2019 pursuant to a Writ of Recovery of Premises. The amount of the claim against the above-referenced property is $13,390.00 computed to the sale date, exclusive of the expenses of said sale and the advertising thereof, together with the actual expenses of making said sale.
CABAK LAW, LLC
Dated: September 25, 2020
/s/ John Cabak
John M. Cabak
Attny Lic. No. 0388929
243 Main Street South
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 629-2529
Published in the Pine City Pioneer October 1, 8, 15, 2020
