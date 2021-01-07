MUNCH TOWNSHIP NOTICE OF ELECTION FILING
Notice is hereby given that affidavits shall be filed with Clerk for candidates of the following open Munch Township offices: Supervisor (3 year term), and Treasurer (2 year term). Please file with Clerk at Clerk’s residence between Tuesday, December 29, 2020 and 5 pm on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. Please call Clerk at 320-591-0665 to make appointment or come to the Munch Town Hall at 32387 Cedar Creek Rd, Hinckley, between 1 pm and 5 pm on last day of filing, January 12, 2021. $2 filing fee.
Charm Dreier, Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 31, 2020 January 7, 2021
MUNCH TOWNSHIP NOTICE OF MEETING SCHEDULE 2021
The Munch Board of Supervisors will meet at Munch Town Hall at 32387 Cedar Creek Rd, Hinckley at 7 pm on the following 2021 Tuesday dates: January 19, February 16, March 16, April 20, May 25, June 22, July 20, August 17, September 28, October 19, & November 23. The Organizational Meeting will be held on March 16 after the Board Meeting. The Annual Town Meeting shall occur also at Munch Town Hall on Tuesday, March 9, 2020, following town elections and the Board of Canvass meeting, at 8 pm. (In case of inclement weather, the elections and these meetings shall be rescheduled to March 16.) There is no meeting in December. The meetings are open to the public. Changes shall be posted on the Town Hall bulletin board.
Charm Dreier, Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 31, 2020 January 7, 2021
Notice of Filing for Chengwatana Township Office
The following township offices will be voted on at the annual March Township Election to be held on March 9, 2021. The filing period for the following offices begins at 8:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 29, 2020 and ends at 5:00 p.m., Tuesday January 12, 2021.
One Supervisor (to fulfill last 2 years of 3 year term)
One Supervisor (3 year term)
One Treasurer (2 year term)
Please contact the town clerk at 320-629-2208 to make an appointment to file. The filing fee is $2.00.
This notice is provided pursuant to M.S. 204B.33.
Katy Overtoom, Clerk
Chengwatana Township
Pine County, Minnesota
Published in the Pine City Pioneer January 7, 2021
CITY OF ROCK CREEK
Notice is hereby given that the Rock Creek City Planning Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday January 19, 2021 at 7:00PM at the Rock Creek City Center.
The purpose of the public hearing is to take comments on a Text Amendment to add Single Family Dwelling as a Permitted Use in the C-1 Highway Commercial District.
Interested persons are encouraged to offer testimony by:
Mail at: City of Rock Creek, PO Box 229, Rock Creek, MN 55067
The Planning Commission shall hold their regular meeting immediately following the public hearing.
Nancy Runyan
Deputy Clerk
PO Box 229
Rock Creek, MN 55067
Published in the Pine City Pioneer January 7, 2021
CITY OF ROCK CREEK
Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission of the City of Rock Creek has set the following dates for their January and February meetings for the year 2021:
Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 7 PM
Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 7 PM
Meetings will return to the regular schedule in March, the third Monday of the month.
Nancy Runyan
Deputy Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer January 7, 2021
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No.: 58-PR-20-90
NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE)
Estate of Gleeta J. Friesendahl,
Decedent
Notice is given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed David G. Friesendahl, whose address is 406 7th Street SE, Apt. 101, Hinckley, Minnesota, 55037, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statues section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Any objections to the appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present to the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of the this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: December 31, 2020
/s/ Mychael Walter
Registrar
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorney for Personal Representative
Richard D. Bunin; Nathan J. Reigstad
Richard D. Bunin Law Offices
Metropoint Tower, Suite 1670
600 Highway 169
St. Louis Park, MN, 55426
Attorney License: 12956; 397060
Telephone: (953) 544-2345
FAX: (953) 593-2508
Published in the Pine City Pioneer January 7, 14, 2021
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:May 15, 2014
MORTGAGOR: Jareld M. Thompson and Judith J. Thompson, husband and wife.
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc. its successors and assigns.
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded October 8, 2014 Pine County Recorder, Document No. A-516927.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc. Dated May 2, 2019 Recorded May 6, 2019, as Document No. A546088.
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: 1007487-0000553922-6
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc.
RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc.
MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 77199 Stevens Lake Road, Willow River, MN 55795
TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 22.0199.000
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Real property in Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows:
Southeast One-Quarter of the Southeast One-Quarter (SE1/4 of the SE1/4), Section Sixteen (16), Township Forty-Four (44), Range Nineteen (19). Subject to easements, restrictions and reservations of record, if any.
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $313,800.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE:$171,718.27
That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: February 11, 2021 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE:Detention Center, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City MN 55063 to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within twelve (12) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on February 11, 2022, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE:None
Dated: December 9, 2020
Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc.
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
136 - 20-004924 FC
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 17, 24, 2020 January 7, 14, 21, 28, 2021
Notice
The City of Henriette passed amendment to Ordinance 2018
Paragraph II
Item (I)
Regarding unlawful noise of outdoor equipment between 10:00 PM and 7:00 AM. The exception motioned was to allow outside bands on week-ends at Ryders Saloon until 12:00 AM.
Motioned by Debbie Kane, second by Ron Hovorka and agreed to by all.
Passed by Council 12-14-2020
Published in the Pine City Pioneer January 7, 2021
SUMMARY
OF MINUTES OF THE
PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Regular Meeting
Tuesday, December 1, 2020 - 10:00 a.m.
North Pine Government Center, Sandstone, Minnesota
Chair Steve Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m.
Chair Hallan stated the Governor of the State of Minnesota has issued Executive Order 20-01 Declaring a Peacetime Emergency and Coordinating Minnesota’s Strategy to Protect Minnesotans from COVID-19. On March 24, 2020, the Pine County Board of Commissioners declared a local emergency for Pine County.
Based on these conditions, the Chair of the Pine County Board of Commissioners has determined that the requirements of Minnesota Statute 13D.021, Subd. (1) have been met and it is not practical or prudent for all members of the county board to meet in person. Members of the county board will join the meeting remotely.
The public was invited to join the meeting remotely by phone, WebEx or watch via live stream on YouTube.
Commissioner John Mikrot and Commissioner Matt Ludwig were present in the meeting room. Members present via electronic means were Chair Hallan, Commissioner Josh Mohr and Commissioner Steve Chaffee. Also present in the meeting room was County Administrator David Minke and present via electronic means was County Attorney Reese Frederickson.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. The following spoke regarding the October 9, 2020 Pine County Sheriff’s Office officer involved shooting which resulted in the death of Anthony Legato: Michelle Gross, Erin Coscia, Ciara Legato, Julie Lamomma, Tanya Tuqua, Shelly Davis, an unidentified caller, and Ailene Croup.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to adopt the Agenda. Second by Commissioner Mikrot. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve the Minutes of the November 17, 2020 county board meeting and Summary for publication. Second by Commissioner Chaffee. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence
2020 General Canvassing Board Minutes – November 12, 2020
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to acknowledge the Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence. Second by Commissioner Mikrot. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mikrot to approve the Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
2021 Tobacco Licenses
Approve the following 2021 tobacco licenses, pending approval by the County Sheriff:
BP (formerly Murphy), Banning Junction Lounge, Banning Junction Convenience Store, Banning Junction off sale, Bear Creek Tavern, Bear’s Den, Beroun Crossing Market, Casey’s General Store #3445, Casey’s General Store #3520, Chris’ Food Center Sandstone, Crossroads Convenience Store, Daggett’s Super Valu, Dave’s Oil Corp, Denham Run Bar & Grill, Duquette General Store, Family Dollar Store, Family Dollar Store-Sandstone, Finlayson Municipal Liquor Store, Froggies (Tadpoles), Hinckley Firehouse Liquor, Holiday Station stores #6, 226, and 258 (3), Kurt’s Station, Kwik Trip, Main Street Grocery, Mini Mart #1, Minit Mart (2), Nickerson Bar & Motel, Inc, Off the Road Bar & Grill, Petry’s Bait Company, Pine City Tobacco, Red’s Liquor Box, Rich’s Bar, Sandstone Arco, Sandstone Petro Plus, Side Tracked, Slim’s Service, Inc., Squirrel Cage, Super Smokes, Speedway #4500, Tobies Station, Inc, Wal-Mart Supercenter #2367.
Tax Forfeit Repurchase
Approve Resolution 2020-78 authorizing Daniel S. Katchmark, grandson of Mary Cegla, former owner, to repurchase the property described as Lots 21-24 and Lot 33, in Auditor’s Subdivision in the Southwest Quarter of Section 24, Township 45, Range 21, in full. The property is to be placed in Mary Cegla’s ownership.
Accept the $2,000 donation from the Cloverleaf Chapter No. 4 Disabled American Veterans out of Hinckley, designating $1,000 for Veterans Outreach Gift Cards and $1,000 for the Veterans Van maintenance and operation expenses.
Approve the Amendment to the Food Service Partnership Agreement between Pine County and Summit Food Services, LLC effective January 15, 2021.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to accept the proposal from Guardian RFID in the amount of $37,431 with an annual maintenance cost of $11,695. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Chaffee to approve Resolution 2020-79 cancelling the land sale on Tract 14 (PID 18.0126.000) and withdrawing said tract from the sale. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mikrot to approve a contract with Cloquet Riverside Recycling for residential recycling. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Commissioner Chaffee left the meeting at 10:30 a.m.
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 11:52 a.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., North Pine Government Center, 1602 Hwy 23. No., Sandstone, Minnesota.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, Administrator Clerk to
County Board of Commissioners
The full text of the board’s Minutes are available at the County Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www.co.pine.mn.us). Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer January 7, 2021
