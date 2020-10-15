NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:May 15, 2014
MORTGAGOR: Jareld M. Thompson and Judith J. Thompson, husband and wife.
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc. its successors and assigns.
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded October 8, 2014 Pine County Recorder, Document No. A-516927.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc. Dated May 2, 2019 Recorded May 6, 2019, as Document No. A546088.
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: 1007487-0000553922-6
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc.
RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc.
MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 77199 Stevens Lake Road, Willow River, MN 55795
TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 22.0199.000
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Real property in Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows:
Southeast One-Quarter of the Southeast One-Quarter (SE1/4 of the SE1/4), Section Sixteen (16), Township Forty-Four (44), Range Nineteen (19). Subject to easements, restrictions and reservations of record, if any.
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:Pine
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE:$313,800.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE:$166,821.02
That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: November 12, 2020 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE:Detention Center, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City MN 55063
to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within twelve (12) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on November 12, 2021, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE:None
Dated: September 8, 2020
Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc.
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
136 - 20-004924 FC
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer September 17, 24, October 1, 8, 15, 22, 2020
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that on October 29, 2020 at 11:00 am at the manufactured home located within Pokegama Lake Manufactured Home Park (Woischke’s Enterprises, LLC), at 18460 Big Aspen Trail, Pine City, Minnesota 55063, the following personal property will be sold by public auction by the Sheriff of Pine County:
Manufactured Home: 2001 FAIR MFG, Serial/VIN No: 116040AB
This sale will be held to satisfy a claim pursuant to Minn. Stat. §§514.18 -514.22 upon the above-described property held by Woischke’s Enterprises, LLC (d/b/a Pokegama Lake Manufactured Home Park) and owned by Nishana Wynn Ferrell, and located at 18460 Big Aspen Trail, Pine City, MN 55063. Woischke’s Enterprises, LLC obtained possession of the property in Pine County, Minnesota on or about September 23, 2019 pursuant to a Writ of Recovery of Premises. The amount of the claim against the above-referenced property is $13,390.00 computed to the sale date, exclusive of the expenses of said sale and the advertising thereof, together with the actual expenses of making said sale.
CABAK LAW, LLC
Dated: September 25, 2020
/s/ John Cabak
John M. Cabak
Attny Lic. No. 0388929
243 Main Street South
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 629-2529
Published in the Pine City Pioneer October 1, 8, 15, 2020
NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF CONTRACT FOR DEED
Minn. Stat. 559.21
Minnesota Uniform Conveyancing Blanks
Form 30.4.1 (2018)
YOU ARE NOTIFIED:
1. Default has occurred in the Contract for Deed (“Contract”) dated November 23, 2011, and recorded on April 20, 2012, as Documented Number A500333, in the Office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota, in which Frank Jerome Kerkhoff and Laurie Joanne Kerkhoff, husband wife as Seller, sold to Michael Duane Stumne as Purchaser, the real property in Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows:
See Schedule A
2. The default is as follows:
$63,580.60 Principal as of June 1, 2020
+2,361.25 real estate taxes from 2017 to 2020
$65,941.85
3. For contracts executed after August 1, 1976, and prior to August 1, 1985, the purchase was__ Dollar( $___) and the amount of the purchase price paid by the Purchaser is__ Dollar ($___), which is ___% of the purchase price, as calculated in the manner required my Minn. Stat. 559.21, subd, 1e.
4. The conditions contained in Minn. Stat. 559.209 have been complied with or are not applicable.
5.THIS NOTICE IS TO INFORM YOU THAT BY THIS NOTICE THE SELLER HAS BEGUN PROCEEDING UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 559.21, TO TERMINATE YOUR CONTRACT FOR THE PURCHASE OF YOUR PROPERTY FOR THE REASONS SPECIFIED IN THIS NOTICE.
THE CONTRACT WILL TERMINATE NINETY (90) DAYS AFTER
(SERVICE OF THIS NOTICE UPON YOU)
THE FIRST DATE OF PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE
(STRIKE ONE)
UNLESS BEFORE THEN:
a THE PERSON AUTHORIZED IN THIS NOTICE TO RECEIVE PAYMENTS RECEIVES FROM YOU:
(1) THE AMOUNT THIS NOTICE SAYS YOU OWE; PLUS
(2) THE COSTS OF SERVICE (TO BE SENT TO YOU); PLUS
(3) &500.00 TO APPLY TO ATTORNEY’S FEES ACTUALLY EXPENDED OR INCURRED; PLUS
(4) FOR CONTRACTS EXECUTED ON OR AFTER MAY 1, 1980, ANY ADDITIONAL PAYMENTS BECOMING DIE UNDER THE CONTRACT TO THE SELLER AFTER THIS NOTICE WAS SERVED ON YOU; PLUS
(5) FOR CONTRACTS, OTHER THAN EARNEST MONEY CONTRACTS, PURCHASE AGREEMENTS, AND EXERCISED OPTIONS, EXECUTED ON OR AFTER AUGUST 1, 1985, $1,318.84 (WHICH IS TWO PERCENT OF THE AMOUNT IN DEFAULT AT THE TIME OF SERVICE OTHER THAN THE FINAL BALLOON PAYMENT, ANY TAXES, ASSESSMENTS, MORTGAGES, OR PRIOR CONTRACTS THAT ARE ASSUMED BY YOU); OR
(b) YOU SECURE FROM A COUNTY OR DISTRICT COURT AN ORDER THAT THE TERMINATION OF THE CONTRACT BE SUSPENDED UNTIL YOUR CLAIMS OR DEFENSES ARE FINALLY DISPOSED OF BY TRAIL, HEARING OR SETTLEMENT. YOUR ACTION MUST SPECIFICALLY STATE THOSE FACTS AND GROUNDS THAT DEMONSTRATE YOUR CLAIMS OR DEFENSES.
IF YOU DO NOT DO ONE OF THE OTHER OF THE ABOVE THINGS WITHIN THE TIME PERIOD SPECIFIED IN THIS NOTICE, YOUR CONTRACT WILL TERMINATE AT THE END OF THE PERIOD AND YOU WILL LOSE ALL THE MONEY YOU HAVE PAID ON THE CONTRACT; YOU WILL LOSE YOUR RIGHT TO POSSESSION OF THE PROPERTY; YOU MAY LOSE YOUR RIGHT TO ASSERT ANY CLAIMS OR DEFENSES THAT YOU MIGHT HAVE; AND YOU WILL BE EVICTED. IF YOU HAVE QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS NOTICE, CONTACT AN ATTORNEY IMMEDIATELY.
6. The name, mailing address, street address or location and telephone number of the Seller or of an attorney authorized by the Seller to accept payments pursuant to this notice is:
Name: Lawrence W. Frank
Attorney for Seller
Mailing Address: PO Box 377 Redwood Falls, MN 56283
Street Address or Location where Seller or the Attorney will accept payment pursuant to this notice:
315 S. Washington Street Redwood Falls, MN 56283
Telephone: 507-637-5721
This person is authorized to receive the payments from you under this notice.
Schedule A
That part of the North 700.00 feet of the West Half of he Southeast Quarter (W1/2SE1/4) of Section Eight (8), Township Forty (40) North, Range Twenty-one (21) West of the 4th Principal Meridian, which lies westerly of the centerline of East Pokegama Creek.
Together with a 40.00 foot perpetual easement for ingress and egress purposes, over and across the Southwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter (SW1/4NE1/4) of Section 8, Township 40, Range 21, Pine County, Minnesota. The centerline of said easement is described as follows: Commencing at the Northwest corner of the said West Half of the Southeast Quarter; thence on an assumed bearing of South 89 degrees 20 minutes 59 seconds East along the North line of said West Half of the Southeast Quarter a distance of 115.61 feet; thence North 74 degrees 09 minutes 22 seconds East a distance of 287.30 feet to the point of beginning of the centerline to be described; thence South 15 degrees 50 minutes 38 seconds East a distance of 85.07 feet, more or less, to said North line of the West Half of the Southeast Quarter and said centerline there terminating.
Said easement to extend by its full width from the centerline of Minnesota Trunk Highway No. 23 to said North line of the West Half of the Southeast Quarter.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer October 8, 15, 22, 2020
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 578
PINE CITY PUBLIC SCHOOLS
STATE OF MINNESOTA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the general election has been called and will be held in and for Independent School District No. 578, (Pine City Public Schools), State of Minnesota, on Tuesday, the 3 rd day of November, 2020 for the purpose of electing (four) school board members for four year terms. The ballot shall provide as follows:
INSTRUCTIONS TO VOTERS
To vote, completely fill in the ovals(s) next to your choice(s) like this:
SCHOOL BOARD MEMBER
VOTE FOR UP TO FOUR
Wayne Gilman
Scott Milliman
Becci Berglund-Palmblade
Wendy Leibel
Timothy J. Geisler
Dan Peterson
Katherine Koffler
Dennis J. Gerold
_____________
write-in, if any
_____________
write-in, if any
_____________
write-in, if any
Any eligible voter residing in the school district may vote at said election at the polling place designated for the precinct in which he or she resides. The polls for said election will open at 7 o’clock a.m. and will close at 8:00 o’clock p.m. on the date of said election.
A voter must be registered to vote to be eligible to vote in this election. An unregistered individual may register to vote at the polling place on election day.
Dated: October 12, 2020
BY ORDER OF THE SCHOOL BOARD
/s/ Wally Connaker
School District Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer October 15, 22, 2020
Notice of Elections and Board of Canvass
Notice is hereby given to qualified voters of Pine City Township, County of Pine, State of MN that the annual election of Township Officers will be held on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 during the general election, at the Pine City Town Hall, 21977 St. Croix Rd. The election polling place hours will be 7:00 am-8:00 pm at which time the voters will elect (3) Supervisors for a 4-year term, and 1 Treasurer for a 4- year term. Absentee voting is available at the Pine County Courthouse. The Board of Canvass will meet at the Pine City Township Hall to canvass the results of the election on Wednesday, November 11th at 7:00 pm.
Respectfully submitted,
Tammy Carlson, Clerk
Pine City Township
Published in the Pine City Pioneer October 15, 22, 2020
NOTICE OF SPECIAL ELECTION
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 578
(PINE CITY), MINNESOTA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a special election has been called and will be held in and for Independent School District No. 578 (Pine City), Minnesota, on November 3, 2020, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. to vote on the following question:
School District Question
Renewal of School District Expiring Referendum Revenue Authorization
The board of Independent School District No. 578 (Pine City), Minnesota has proposed to renew the existing property tax referendum authorization of $154.45 per pupil that is scheduled to expire after taxes payable in 2021. The proposed referendum revenue authorization would be first levied in 2021 for taxes payable in 2022 and applicable for ten (10) years unless otherwise revoked or reduced as provided by law.
Shall the renewal of the expiring property tax referendum proposed by the board of
Independent School District No. 578 (Pine City) be approved?
PASSAGE OF THIS REFERENDUM EXTENDS AN EXISTING OPERATING REFERENDUM AT THE SAME AMOUNT PER PUPIL AS IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR
For the ballot question, the property tax portion of the revenue authorized will require an estimated referendum tax rate of 0.02741% for taxes payable in 2022 of the referendum market value of all classes of taxable property in the School District, as defined by Minnesota Statutes, Section 126C.01, Subdivision 3, which excludes certain agricultural property, seasonal property and post-secondary student housing.
The projected annual dollar increases for typical residential homesteads, apartments, commercial-industrial properties, and most other classes of property within the School District are as shown in the table below.
For agricultural property (both homestead and non-homestead), the taxes for the proposed referendum will be based on the value of the house, garage and one acre of land. There will be no referendum taxes paid on the value of agricultural land and buildings. For seasonal recreational residential property (e.g., cabins), there will be no taxes paid for the proposed referendum.
The figures in the table below are based on taxes for the voter approved referendum levy only, and do not include taxes for other purposes:
Homestead Residential, Apartments, and Commercial/Industrial Properties
Market Value Expiring Levy Authority Taxes Payable in 2021 Renewed Levy Authority Taxes Payable in 2022 Difference between Expiring Levy Authority and Renewed Levy Authority
$ 50,000 $ -14 $14 0
75,000 -21 21 0
100,000 -27 27 0
125,000 -34 34 0
150,000 -41 41 0
175,000 -48 48 0
200,000 -55 55 0
225,000 -62 62 0
250,000 -68 69 0
275,000 -75 75 0
300,000 -82 82 0
325,000 -89 89 0
350,000 -96 96 0
375,000 -103 103 0
400,000 -109 110 0
425,000 -116 116 0
450,000 -123 123 0
475,000 -130 130 0
500,000 -137 137 0
550,000 -151 151 0
The precincts and polling places for the special election will be the precincts and polling places used for the state general election.
All qualified electors residing in said School District may cast their ballots at the polling places for the precincts in which they reside during the polling hours specified above.
A voter must be registered to vote to be eligible to vote in the special election.
Unregistered individuals may register to vote at the polling places on election day.
Dated: July 13, 2020 BY ORDER OF THE SCHOOL BOARD
/s/Wally Connaker, Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer October 15, 22, 2020
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.58-CV-20-343
Case Type: Harassment
Notice of Issuance of Harassment Restraining
Order by Publication
Kristina Kay Peters and on behalf of minor child
Petitioner
vs
Colin C Wivell
Respondent
To Respondent:
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that a Harassment Restraining Order has been issued on 8/5/20.
A hearing has not been scheduled. You may request a hearing on this matter by filing a Request for Hearing HAR301 with the Court within twenty (20) days of the date this Notice is published. You may get a copy of the HRO from the court administrator’s office at the following address: 635 Northridge Dr NW Pine City, MN 55063
Failure to appear at a scheduled hearing or to get a copy of the Harassment Restraining Order will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Court’s order.
Date: Oct. 8, 2020 10:31 AM
/s/ Elizabeth Olson
Court Administrator/Deputy
Published in the Pine City Pioneer October 15, 2020
STATEMENT OF OWNERSHIP, MANAGEMENT, AND CIRCULATION
1. Publication Title: Pine City Pioneer
2. Publication Number: 4331-80
3. Filing Date: 09/23/2020
4. Issue Frequency: Weekly
5.Number of Issues Published Annually: 52
6. Annual Subscription Price: $34.00 & $43.00
7. Complete Mailing Address of Known Office of Publication: 405 2nd Ave SE Pine City MN 55063 Contact Person: Jeff Andres Telephone: (763) 689-1181
8. Complete Mailing Address of Headquarters or General Business Office of Publisher: Northstar Media Inc. 930 Cleveland Ave S, Cambridge MN 55008
9. Full Names and Complete Mailing Address of Publisher, Editor, and Managing Editor: Publisher Jeff Andres 930 Cleveland Ave S, Cambridge MN 55008
Editor Mike Gainor 405 2nd Ave SE, Pine City MN 55063
Managing Editor: Same as Above
10 Owner: Northstar Media Inc. 930 Cleveland Ave S Cambridge MN 55008
Eugene D Johnson 4779 Bloom Ave White Bear Lake MN 55110
Carter C Johnson 4753 Lake Ave White Bear Lake MN 55110
11. Known Bondholders, Mortgagees, and Other Security Holders Owning or Holding 1 Percent of More of Total Amount of Bonds, Mortgages, or Other Securities. If non, check box: None
12. Tax Status: N/A
13: Publication Title: Pine City Pioneer
14. Issue Date for Circulation Data Below: 09/10/2020
15. Extent and Nature of Circulation:
15a. Total Number of Copies
15b. Paid Circulation: (1) Mailed Outside-County Paid Subscriptions State on PS Form 345i Average No. Copies Each Issue During Preceding 12 Months 282 No. Copies of Single Issue Published Nearest to Filing Date: 282
(2) Mail In-County Paid Subscriptions Stated on PS Form 3541 Average No. Copies Each Issue During Preceding 12 Months 1258 No. Copies of Single Issue Published Nearest to Filing Date: 1294
(3) Paid Distribution Outside the Mails Including Sales Through Dealers and Carriers, Street Vendors, County Sales, and Other Paid Distribution Outside USPS Average No. Copies Each Issue During Preceding 12 Months 398 No. Copies of Single Issue Published Nearest to Filing Date: 398
(4) Paid Distribution by Other Classes of Mail Through the USPS Average No. Copies Each Issue During Preceding 12 Months 0 No. Copies Single Issue Published Nearest to Filing Date: 0
15c. Total Paid Distribution Average No. Copies Each Issue During Preceding 12 Months 1938 No. Copies of Single Issue Published Nearest to Filing Date 1974
15d. Free of Nominal Rate Distribution (1) Free of Nominal Rate Outside-County Copies included on PS Form 3541 Average No. Copies Each Issue During Preceding 12 Months 1 No. Copies of Single Issue Published Nearest to Filing Date 1
(2) Free of Nominal Rate In-County Copies Included on PS Form 3451 Average No. Copies Each Issue During Preceding 12 Months 0 No. Copies of Single Issue Published Nearest to Filing Date 0
(3) Free or Nominal Rate Copies Mailed at Other Classes Through the USPS Average No. Copies Each
Issue During Preceding 12 Months 0 No. Copies of Single Issue Published Nearest to Filing Date 0
(4) Free or Nominal Rate Distribution Outside the Mail Average No. Copies Each Issue During Preceding 12 Months 25 No. Copies of Single Issue Published Nearest to Filing Date 23
15e. Total Free or Nominal Rate Distribution Average No. Copies Each Issue During Preceding 12 Months 26 No. Copies of Single Issue Published Nearest to Filing Date 24
15f. Total Distribution Average No. Copies Each Issue During Preceding 12 Months 1964 No. Copies Single Issue Published Nearest to Filing Date 1998
15g. Copies not Distributed Average No. Copies Each Issue During Preceding 12 Months 186 No. Copies of Single Issue Published Nearest to Filing Date 152
15h. Total Average No. Copies Each Issue During Preceding 12 Months 2150 No. Copies of Single Issue Published Nearest to Filing Date 2150
15i. Percent Paid Average No. Copies Each Issue During Preceding 12 Months 98.68% No. Copies of Single Issue Published Nearest to Filing Date 98.80%
16. Electronic Copy Circulation
16a. Paid Electronic Copies Average No. Copies Each Issue During Preceding 12 Months 1 No. Copies of Single Issue Published Nearest to Filing Date 2
16b. Total Paid Print Copies and Paid Print Electronic Copies Average No. Copies Each Issue During Preceding 12 Months 1939 No. Copies of Single Issue Published Nearest to Filing Date 1976
16c. Total Print Distribution and Paid Electronic Copies Average No. Copies Each Issue During Preceding 12 Months 1965 No. Copies of Single Issue Published Nearest to Filing Date 2000
16d. Percent Paid Average No. Copies Each Issue During Preceding 12 Months 98.68% No. Copies of Single Issue Published Nearest to Filing Date 98.80%
I certify that 50% of all my distributed copes (electronic and print) are paid above a nominal price.
17. Publication of State of Ownership 10/15/20
18. I certify that all information furnished on this form is true and complete. I understand that anyone who furnishes false or misleading information on this form or who omits material or information requested on the form may be subject to criminal sanctions (including fines and imprisonment) and/or civil sanctions (including civil penalties). Signature and Title of Editor, Publisher, Business Manager, or Owner Editor: Mike Gainor Date: 09/23/2020
Published in the Pine City Pioneer October 15, 2020
PUBLIC NOTICE
Pursuant to M.S. 206.83, notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of October, 2020 at 9 a.m., a public accuracy test will be conducted to ascertain the voting system to be used at the City of Rock Creek for the General Election to be held on the 3rd day of November, 2020, will correctly count the votes cast for all candidates. This test will be held at the Rock Creek City Center, and will be open to representatives of the political parties, candidates, the press, and the public.
Nancy Runyan
Deputy Clerk
City of Rock Creek
Published in the Pine City Pioneer October 15, 2020
Royalton Township Notice of
Public Accuracy Test
Pursuant to M.S. 206.83 notice is hereby given that on the 31st day of October 2020 at 10:00 a.m. a public accuracy test will be conducted to ascertain that the Automark assistive voting device and the M100 optical scan counting machine to be used in Royalton Township for the general election to be held on the 3rd day of November 2020 will correctly mark and count the votes cast for all candidates and questions. This test will be held at the Royalton Town Hall, 6052 Royalton Road, Braham, MN and will be open to the public, press, and representatives of political parties and candidates.
Duane P. Swanson
Royalton Township Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer October 15, 2020
