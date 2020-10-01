Rachel Waxberg passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 unexpectedly from a currently unknown medical situation at her home at the age of 47.
Rachel E Huntosh was born Dec. 19, 1972 to Ralph and Judith (Jessen) Huntosh in Forest Lake.
Rachel’s calendar was busy keeping up with all her boys’ sporting events and activities, supporting them in every endeavor. She was an amazing mother and extremely proud of her family. Rachel graduated from the University of Minnesota and Northwestern College of Chiropractic. She worked as an associate Doctor of Chiropractic in Forest Lake before opening the Waxberg Clinic in Pine City in 2005. Rachel loved being a chiropractor and was passionate about treating and helping children. She became the “unofficial” team doctor to her sons’ various sports teams and could often be found on the sidelines, bench, or dugout helping an injured player.
When she wasn’t at work, Rachel could be found outside gardening, landscaping alongside Todd, tending to their countless pets, or on the lake with family. She enjoyed multiple closets full of shoes and jewelry – no one ever saw the same pair of shoes twice, and all were amazed that she could adjust someone while wearing four-inch heels. All of Rachel’s favorite activities involved spending time with family and friends.
Rachel will be deeply missed by her family, friends, patients, and the community. She was a woman of strong faith and is now home with her dad and the GOD that she loved.
Rachel is survived by the love of her life, Todd, after a blessed marriage of over 19 years; two beautiful children, Duke and Cole; mother Judy Huntosh of Forest Lake; siblings Rebecca (Troy) Urdahl of St. Anthony, Isaiah (Trisha) Huntosh of Fridley; brother-in-law Rick (Kristen) Waxberg of Rush City; sister-in-law Shari (Steve) Clarke of Delaware; father & mother-law Jim (Elaine) Waxberg of Rush City; nieces and nephews: Violet, Lincoln, Calvin, Mason, Ayden, Tommy, Alex, Emily, Maddy many other relatives, patients and friends.
Rachel is preceded in death by her father Ralph “Bud” Huntosh.
Pastor Joel Preston will officiate funeral services for Rachel: 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1st at the Pine County Event Center in Pine City. The Pine County Event Center is an open air facility, please dress appropriately for the weather. A time of visitation for friends and family will be held from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday Sept. 30 at Pine City Evangelical Free Church “Lighthouse” 1045 Main Street S, SW, Pine City and also one hour prior to the service at the Pine County Event Center.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel
