Jeff Andres

On May 3 this year, we asked you to nominate your favorite business or person in one of the over 100 categories for the Reader’s Choice Best of Pine County contest. By May 8, there were 280 nominations. Every couple of days I would check the log to see where we were at and watch the total number of nominations grow. From 280, it went to 384 two days later to 972 five days after that until it finished up at 2,043 nominations. Three years ago when we started this contest, there were 828 nominations so we can see how popular this has become in short amount of time. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.