On May 3 this year, we asked you to nominate your favorite business or person in one of the over 100 categories for the Reader’s Choice Best of Pine County contest. By May 8, there were 280 nominations. Every couple of days I would check the log to see where we were at and watch the total number of nominations grow. From 280, it went to 384 two days later to 972 five days after that until it finished up at 2,043 nominations. Three years ago when we started this contest, there were 828 nominations so we can see how popular this has become in short amount of time.
In early June, we spent about six hours going over all of the nominations. The software tells us who received the most nominations but there are hours of work we have to do first to get there. Sometimes the software does not recognize different spellings of a person’s name that have been entered. Sometimes the name of the person is listed and the name of the business is listed even though they are the same. Sometimes the business is down in the cities (not eligible). And this year we had people who gave us the favorite food instead of where they got that food- an example is cheese curds was listed as a popular appetizer but not what restaurant you get those. So we have to merge nominations that are the same person/business and edit the names. I hope we got everyone correct but please contact me if we did not. We also had to eliminate a few categories where we did not get at least three nominations. In the end, we came up with three to five nominees for most of the categories to move on to the voting stage.
From July 12 to Aug. 6, we ask you to go to www.pinecountynews.com/bestof and give these businesses or individuals your vote. Last year there were 16,512 votes. We would like to double that number this year- Kanabec County had 30,977 votes last year. You don’t have to vote in all 100 categories but we hope you do. You can also vote more than once but only one time per day. We do have ways of making sure each voter is legitimate so voting is as fair and accurate as it can be. Voting is online only; no paper ballots are available.
Businesses and individuals were recently told that they had been nominated so you will also see some advertisements in our papers and on the online ballots from some encouraging you to vote for them.
The winners and two finalists for each category will be announced in print and online on Oct. 5.
Contest winners receive a certificate and window cling for their business so please look for these when you patronize them. Maybe you have already seen some from previous year’s winners.
Have fun with this contest, learn about new places, and most importantly, support the local businesses who have worked so hard in the last year to be open to serving you. I know I have been to some places that were new to me because of seeing them as finalists in previous year’s contests.
Congratulations to all of the finalists in each of the contest and best of luck to you during the voting phase July 12- Aug. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.