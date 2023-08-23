Ready or not, students are about to return to school. Fall sports have started and teams are busy with practice. Teachers are starting to prepare their classrooms and plan lessons for the beginning of the year. School supplies are awaiting backpacks and new shoes are eager for the first day of school!
As a reminder, all of the basic school supplies for grades Pre-K through six are purchased for our students. They do need a backpack and tennis shoes for gym class. Students in grade seven will be given most of their supplies. They will need to bring a backpack, gym shoes, a calculator (wait and ask your teacher) and writing utensils. Students in grades 8-12 should bring their supplies with them. They need gym shoes, backpacks, a calculator (ones used in previous years will work), notebooks, folders and writing utensils.
Attendance will be a strong focus at East Central this year. We need to get our students in school. In class, with a caring teacher, is the best place to learn their academics. Caregivers, we need your support on prioritizing school attendance. We want every student to be in attendance at least 95% of the time. That means missing nine days or less of school each year!
East Central will also be providing one free breakfast and one free lunch to every enrolled student. Seconds will need to be paid for by families. It is still extremely important for every family to fill out the Educational Benefits paperwork that will be available at open house and sent home the first week of school. Information provided on these forms is directly linked to school funding, not just meals!
Please plan on attending our open house on Thursday, Aug. 31, from 4:3 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. This is a great opportunity to meet staff, see friends and get ready to start school. In addition to our open house, the first home football game is on the 31st. Students can get a ticket to attend the game for free during open house. We appreciate the Sports Boosters for providing this opportunity for our students.
