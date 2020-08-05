Rebecca Mattison

Rebecca May Beaulieu Mattison passed away peacefully on July 30, 2020 at the age of 62 with her boys at her side in Big Stone City, South Dakota. She is formally of Pine City.
She was born Nov. 27, 1957 in Minneapolis.
She is survived by her sons Troy (Amber) Wimmer, Travis (Jessica) Lewellin, special friend, Todd Bucholz of ten years, mother Esther Rohde, sisters; Rose (Wyatt) Freitag, Roberta (Dave) Lindquist, Diana Piipke. Brothers; Robert Beaulieu, Dwight (Laura) Erb. Many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren, step children, and step grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by husband John A Mattison, father Robert H. Beauileu, step-father David Rohde, sister Pam Rohde O’Brian and fathers of her sons Mike Wimmer and Rob Lewellin.
Memorial service to be held on Aug. 15, 2020. Luncheon to follow service. 3-4 p.m. visitation. Service at 4 p.m. at Henriette Free Methodist Church: 21004 State Highway 107, Grasston, Minnesota 55030.
