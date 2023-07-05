As I write this column, the Independence Day holiday is coming up in a few days, and by the time you read this column, Independence Day 2023 will be history. And history is a good place to begin when reflecting on Independence Day.
On June 11, 1776, the Second Continental Congress appointed a committee of five to draft the declaration including Thomas Jefferson and John Adams. Jefferson is credited with writing the original draft and did most of his work in isolation between June 11 and June 28. Two years earlier, Jefferson had written “A Summary View of the Rights of British America” which identified many of the same concerns the colonists had with the King that were now included in the Declaration. The draft declaration was edited by Congress and then adopted by the Second Continental Congress on July 4, 1776.
The document begins with assertions about the right to self-government and equality and identifies the natural rights that people have. The document continues to outline a list of grievances against the English King. These ideas of self-government were not completely revolutionary to the English world. The Magna Carta Libertatum (Great Charter of Freedoms) was agreed to by King John in 1215, and the English philosopher Thomas Hobbes (1588-1679, who famously described life in the state of nature as “nasty, brutish, and short”) supported the idea that subjects have the right to overthrow their government under limited circumstances.
The highpoint of the document is the actual declaration: “That these United Colonies are, and of Right ought to be Free and Independent States.” The document then concludes, not with reasserting independence, but with a pledge among the signers to interdependence by stating: “We mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes, and our Sacred Honor.”
Fifty-six founders signed onto that mutual pledge. It is not often today that we are asked to make a pledge of anything so important as life, fortune, or honor. However, several times a month, at the beginning of each county board meeting, we begin with the Pledge of Allegiance. Each time we do that, I think how remarkable and appropriate it is that we begin the meeting focused on what brings us together. There is no better guide to governance than “liberty and justice for all.”
