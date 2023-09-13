It has been twenty-two years since the towers were struck in New York City. It doesn’t seem that long since it happened to those of us who remember it. My son was a baby when it happened and he definitely doesn’t remember it. It was a pivotal moment in our lives for those of us old enough. I always tell my kids about how I experienced that day and how it affected the nation. It reminds me of how my grandparents talked about their experiences during the Pearl Harbor attack. Where they were, what they heard, what they felt, etc. It is history that is worth talking about. Please say a prayer for those personally affected by these horrible historical events.
Friday, Sept. 15 there will be a blood drive at the Willow River School parking lot. You can sign up by looking on the school website: https://www.isd577.org The drive is through Memorial Blood Centers. You can also call the school for more information.
The Willow River School Board meeting will be held Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. in the high school library. There is no school on Sept. 25th for staff development.
Doughnut Sundays will be Oct. 29, and Nov. 26, 2023 at St. Isidore’s Church after the 8:30 a.m. mass. Catholic Charities of Minnesota offers frozen meals packaged and ready to pick up on the second Thursday of each month from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. each month. If you are interested in getting these meals please stop by or call the parish offices at (218) 485-8214 or (218) 372-3284 and we will get you all the information that you need. Pickups are made at the parking lot of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Willow River.
