Kathi Bennett

It has been twenty-two years since the towers were struck in New York City. It doesn’t seem that long since it happened to those of us who remember it. My son was a baby when it happened and he definitely doesn’t remember it. It was a pivotal moment in our lives for those of us old enough.  I always tell my kids about how I experienced that day and how it affected the nation.  It reminds me of how my grandparents talked about their experiences during the Pearl Harbor attack.  Where they were, what they heard, what they felt, etc.  It is history that is worth talking about.  Please say a prayer for those personally affected by these horrible historical events. 

