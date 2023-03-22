We presented a minority report on the education omnibus bill. This report focuses on providing solutions that get students back on track after nearly three years of learning loss. Currently, less than half of our students can read at grade level.
Our plan provides resources to get students science-backed curriculum, train teachers on the best practices for implementing this curriculum, and provide access to tutors so that students can make up lost time. This would fund our schools in an efficient and targeted manner to get the best results for students rather than one size fits all wasteful spending. We need to put these dollars and decisions in the hands of local school boards and educators to adapt resources to the needs of their individual students.
In more government waste this week, the Office of the Legislative Auditor (OLA) ) released its findings on how the Metropolitan Council mismanaged the bidding process and construction oversight of this project. This Report outlines the failures in decision-making, scheduling, and transparency of the met council during the project that was originally to be completed this year but is now projected to take until 2027. These huge cost overruns and missed deadlines are all dollars that could be better spent on infrastructure that would have a much greater impact for more Minnesotans.
As spring approaches we are starting to see the school field trips to tour the capitol pick up. Seeing all of the young students learning about the legislative process and asking so many great questions about our state’s history is always a highlight of the day. There are many amazing artifacts and neat bits of knowledge to uncover in a guided tour with the history center staff. I would highly recommend visiting to see it all and while you’re here be sure to stop by my office to say hello and share your thoughts.
Nathan Nelson is the state representative for House District 11B.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.