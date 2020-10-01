An Oakdale man has been sentenced to 75 month in prison after being apprehended with nearly five grams of methamphetamine in December 2019.
On Dec. 11, 2019, at 5:36 a.m., Pine County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call near Sturgeon Lake. When they arrived, they observed a vehicle in the ditch that was still running. Abuhamed, the driver of the vehicle, was sleeping behind the wheel.
Deputies observed that on the front seat of the vehicle was a duffle bag with a .45 caliber handgun sticking out of it. The hammer of the gun was cocked and a round was in the chamber.
Deputies asked Abuhamed to step out of the vehicle. He was pat-searched and 140 grams of methamphetamine was found in his jacket pocket. According to Pine County Attorney Reese Frederickson, the estimated street value of this amount of methamphetamine is approximately $7,000.
Hydromorphone (a schedule II controlled substance) pills were found in another pocket. In the duffle bag was a drug scale, baggies, and ammunition.
Abuhamed had multiple warrants for his arrest, and was also prohibited from possessing a firearm because of past felony convictions.
On Sept. 16, 2020, Nidal Adman Abuhamed, 26, of Oakdale, was sentenced to 75 months in prison for possessing a large amount of methamphetamine.
Abuhamed has three prior felony convictions – including two drug felonies – and three pending felony cases in other counties, including one for 1st degree drug sales.
Frederickson offered his thanks to the Pine County Sheriff’s Office for its hard work in this case.
