A resolution for street improvements on 10th St. SW, 2nd Ave. SW and 4th Ave. SW was approved by the city council at the last regular meeting after a fair number of citizens attended the public hearing and voiced their concerns.
The specific work approved is for 10th St. SW (between its north terminus at the Snake River and the centerline of 8th Avenue SW), 2nd Avenue SW (between the centerline of 10th Street SW and the centerline of 9th Street SW) and 4th Avenue SW (between the centerline of 12th Street SW and the centerline of 10th Street SW).
The total estimated cost for the street improvements is approximately $3.1 million. The amount estimated for assessments is about $911,445, and about $2.2 million would be paid by the city.
It is estimated that water service replacement assessments be at $2,500/lot, sewer service replacement assessments be at $5,278/lot, drainage improvements at $1,558/lot, and that street reconstruction be assessed at 30% of total cost to the property owners with about $64.63/front foot for the 10th Street SW portion of the project. The proposed assessment schedule has some residents assessed close to $25,000 in sum, which can be spread out for 15 years.
Pine City resident George Johnson addresses the Pine City Council during the public hearing on street improvements. Johnson represented sentiments of residents along 10th Street who have had sewer, water and curbing improvements done within the last 20 years and believe the improvements proposed by the city are not needed. He added that he would have three major assessments added to his family’s property if this section was included in the project and that there are areas in the city in much worse condition.
Others spoke about the high cost of assessments in fear that they may not be able to afford to live in their homes with the rising costs.
Most attending the meeting agreed that a section of 10th Street is in very poor condition.
City engineer Greg Anderson said that the project could start as early as next spring and that the final assessment amounts will be determined at a later date with impacted residents being notified of future meetings.
In regards to pursuing the work on the section of 10th Street SW in which residents thought was in good shape, the council felt they could take that off the project list. Anderson suggested not changing the wording of the resolution to have that flexibility but that it could be taken out as they get closer to finalizing the work.
Mayor Carl Pederson said, “It’s our city and it’s our job to make sure the necessary infrastructure improvements are made as needed. I know it’s a challenge and hopefully projects will come in lower. We definitely hear you.”
