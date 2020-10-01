Richard Matey

Richard “Dick” Matey passed away March 26, 2020 at his home in Pine City at the age of 72.
Dick was retired from the Minneapolis Public Schools and worked for several years at the Pine City Country Club. He was in his 18th year of driving school bus for Pine City Public Schools.
Dick is survived by his wife Jeanie; daughters: Dede, Darla (Lars), Carol (Josh), Chrissy (Brian); nine grandchildren; four great grandchildren; brother Bruce (Cheri) Matey; many other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Dick’s Life will be held from 1-5 p.m., Saturday, October 10 at the Matey residence in Pine City with Military Honors for Dick at 4 p.m..
Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City-Swanson Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.