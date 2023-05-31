Richard Thomas Kluk was born July 6, 1951 in Rush City, Minnesota to Tony and Margaret Kluk. He departed this life suddenly on Ash Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at Mercy Hospital in Fridley, Minn. due to cardiac arrest at the age of 71.
Richard grew up on the family farm near Brook Park, MN. He attended Brook Park Elementary School through 8th grade and graduated from Pine City High School in 1969. He studied to be a machine operator at Pine City Technical Institute.
He married Karen Ploub on June 20, 1981. Richard worked at 3-M in Pine City and later retired from Cub Foods in Minneapolis.
Our brother Richard will be remembered for his generous and kind nature. He was always there to help people when he could, and was known to offer financial assistance to friends who asked, often to his own detriment. Because of his physical limitations his participation in organized sports was minimal, but he loved watching the Twins and Vikings games. He was a great source of information on the players, especially former Twins. And of course, he was among the millions of frustrated Vikings fans! Richard led a simple, satisfied life with his priorities being family, faith and friends, and maybe a shot or two of brandy.
He is survived by four brothers and one sister: Anthony Kluk (Kathy) of Gaithersburg, MD; Donald Kluk (Carol) of Blaine, MN; Robert Kluk (Carolyn) of Hugo, MN; Fr David Kluk of Edgerton, WI and Jane Harrell of Colorado Springs, CO; as well as, numerous nieces and nephews (15) and grand nieces and nephews (28).
Richard is preceded in death by his wife Karen (Ploub), brother Daniel and sister Mary Zarembo, nieces Erin and Andrea Kluk, and nephew Robert Kluk.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St Joseph Catholic Church in Beroun on Friday, June 16 at 11 a.m., preceded by visitation at 10 a.m., followed by a luncheon and service at Brook Park Cemetery. Richard and Karen were married at St. Joseph’s and were parish members when they lived in the area.
