Richard W. Podewils

Richard Podewils (Dick, Rich, Ritchie, Pods, Papa Pods, Grandpa Pods) of White Bear Lake, Minn. passed away unexpectedly at his home in Pathfinder Village, Hinckley on Aug. 9, 2023 at the age of 76. Born on May 6, 1947 in St. Paul. Dick served in Vietnam in the Marine Corps and was a Purple Heart recipient, retired WBL Police Reserves Officer, Original member of The Good Guys of WBL, a long time Business Owner in WBL, A long time Security Officer at Pathfinder Village, A WBL hockey player, and so many more things. He was very active in the communities in which he lived. Always putting others needs ahead of his own and very modest about his own accomplishments. His favorite past time was undoubtedly fishing with “the guys”, his children, and grandchildren. He also enjoyed golfing, being with his good friends, hunting, anything outdoors, sports, helping others, projects, splitting and stacking wood, or just hanging around a campfire.
Friends and family are invited to join us at one or both Celebrations of Life. We will celebrate in his current community where he has spent most of his life volunteering his time at Pathfinder Village, 49200 State Hwy 48. Hinckley, 55037, held at the Pathfinder River Pavilion from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday Aug. 19, 2023.
Survived by the love of his life and soul mate Barb Hamilton; children, Chuck (Aimee), Katie, Ryan (Nicole), and Patrick; Barb’s children, Jody (Kristi), Tomi (Dennis), Patrick (Carrie); grandchildren Joe, Jordan, Bailee, Riley, Kennedy, Trevor, Logan, and Connor; great grandchildren Saylor, Wilson, and Aiden; numerous, nieces and nephews; Barbs numerous grandchildren; and sister, Linda Podewil’s Crawley. Preceded in death by his parents Garnet and Richard Podewils; sister Sue Thayer; and Barb’s daughter, Julie.
A second celebration will be held in the community where he was born and raised, served as a reserves officer, and operated multiple businesses; at the American Legion, 2210 3rd St, White Bear Lake, Minn. from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.
A graveside service with military honors will take place at Fort Snelling National Cemetery on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. Details for burial to be posted on Mueller Memorial website closer to the date. Mueller Memorial-White Bear Lake, www.muellermemorial.com, 651-429-4944
