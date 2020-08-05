Rob Dullinger passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 at his home in Pine City at the age of 53.
Robert Alan Dullinger was born Oct. 14, 1966 to Arnold and Marlene (La Shomb) Dullinger in St. Paul.
Rob is survived by his children: Kelsey (Kamron) Monsrud of Hastings, Cody (Taylor) Dullinger of Baxter, Taylor Dullinger of Hastings; his mother Marlene Dullinger of Pine City; brothers David Dullinger of Cottage Grove, William Dullinger of St. Paul; grandchildren: Sophia and Olivia; many other relatives and friends.
Rob is preceded in death by his father Arnold Dullinger, uncles Arthur La Shomb, Ervin Dullinger, Arthur Dullinger, Herbert Dullinger, cousin James La Shomb, grandparents Arthur and Dorothy La Shomb.
Reverend Dr. Vicki Vander Vegt officiated at graveside services for Robert Tuesday, July 28 at Forest Lawn Cemetery in St. Paul.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City
Swanson Chapel
www.FuneralAndCremationService
