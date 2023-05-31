Ruby Heller passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Orlando Health South Seminole Hospital in Longwood, Florida at the age of 89.
Ruby Lucille Heller was born November 23, 1933 to Fritiof and Nellie (Ankrum) Lundquist in Sandstone and lived most of her life in Pine City.
Ruby loved all people and crafts including knitting, crocheting quilting, sewing, and scrapbooking. These two loves often converged, as she joyfully gave gifts of potholders, quilts, and afghans she’d made to those around her. Ruby was a devoted Jehovah’s Witness for most of her life; often sharing with those she met, her faith in Jehovah’s promise of everlasting life on earth.
Ruby is survived by her sons Daniel (Ada) Heller of Geneva, Florida, James Heller, Fritz (Tonia) Heller all of Pine City, daughter Elizabeth (John) Chavez of Spring Lake Park; grandchildren April Gross, Angie Salamacha, Michelle Brown, Stephanie Heller, Carl Heller, Ronald Heller, Jeremy Heller, Jewelie Heller; great grandchildren Alantre, DaVianna, Cassandra, Deidre, Andre, Lauren, Alexis, Kiarsis; great great granddaughter Amarah; sisters Shirley (Richard) Gimpl, Annette (Harold) Morrison, Elizabeth Brzoska; brother Clifford Schmitz; sister-in-law Sharon Schmitz all of St. Paul; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Fritiof Lundquist; Nellie Schmitz; stepfather August Schmitz; sister Loretta Mae Lundquist; husband Elmer “Gene” Heller; sons Gerry Heller, Elmer Heller; stepdaughter Lori Nelson; grandson Timothy Heller; brothers Richard Schmitz, Dennis Schmitz.
A graveside service will be held for Ruby: 11 a.m Saturday, June 10 in Birchwood Cemetery, Pine City.
