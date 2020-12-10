The City of Pine City operates a registration, licensing and inspection program for all residential rental units within the City to establish standards for rental units to meet both City and State safety, health, fire and zoning codes. This program provides a system for properly maintaining viable rental properties within the City, while also compelling both absentee and local landlords to correct violations.
The City’s code defines residential rental properties as: any building, structure, room, enclosure or mobile home including the real property upon which it is located and which surrounds it, which is rented or offered for rent by any person to any other person or persons for use of residential purposes. Excluded from this are on-campus dormitories, hospital units, nursing home units, assisted living units, hotels or motels.
When a property is registered with the City, here’s what happens:
1. A record is created for that property address.
2. A property inspection is conducted (see schedule below). This includes safety items as it relates to building & fire codes in addition to zoning codes such as junk vehicles or unlicensed dogs.
3. All parties involved have a peace of mind that safe housing standards are being enforced.
Inspection Schedule Table:
• A property with 0-2 violations is inspected every 3 years
• A property with 3-4 violations is inspected every 2 years
• A property with 4-6 violations is inspected every year
• A property with 7+ violations is inspected every 6 months
As the infection rate of COVID 19 is increasing in our area, the city will be managing rental inspections a little differently than in previous years. The city staff will be taking every safety precaution while conducting rental inspections, including wearing Personal Protective Equipment for the duration of the inspection or conducting remote inspections whenever possible.
Additionally, the rental registration form and fee payments can be done completely online. No need to stop by City Hall. Visit our website https://pinecity.govoffice.com/rental to find the Rental Registration form and additional information.
For more information on Rental Registration and Inspection requirements, please see Chapter 9 of the City’s Code of Ordinances. For more information contact the City of Pine City at 320-629-2575 or info@pinecitygov.com.
