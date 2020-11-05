To the Editor:
The Rural School Museum has been on 7th Street in Pine City since 1970 and because of clay soil and water underground, the foundation deteriorated. It was necessary to raise the building and replace the foundation plus having water drainage installed.
Because of grants, the city of Pine City, donations from local organizations as well as private donations, this has been accomplished.
Many thanks for all the donations and the K&K Construction for a job well done. We plan to hold Rural School classes again next summer and to be open to the public on Sundays.
