Russell Cook

Russ Cook of Pine City passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 at his daughter’s home in Little Canada at the age of 78.
Russell James Cook was born Nov. 26, 1941 to Russell and Margaret (Schott) Cook in Breckenridge. He was the third born out of seven children.
In his early years, Russ attended Catholic school. His first job was delivering newspapers before school. When Russ was 15, he joined the carnival for the summer and he returned the following summer. In March of 1959, the Cook family moved to St. Paul. Russ attended Mechanic Arts, where he learned the trade of installing carpet. During his years working at Earl’s Carpet Shop, Russ met Diane Blazek, the love of his life. Russ and Diane were married on Feb. 16, 1963 and they had three daughters. After Earl’s Carpet shop closed, Russ and Diane opened up their own carpet shop, North St. Paul Carpet, in July of 1971. Russ and Diane built a successful business which in return led them to winning numerous trips. Both Russ and Diane loved to travel, so when time was available, they would take advantage and head out. They loved to travel domestically and abroad, regularly traveling down south to Arizona in the winter.
Russ loved to spend time with his wife Diane, whether it be cooking, canning, traveling, shopping or spending time with their girls, nine grandchildren and one great-grandson. Russ also enjoyed fishing, bowling, watching golf and teaching his grandchildren how to play cribbage. He enjoyed traveling with his grandchildren as well. Russ was a special man and cared for Diane for over five years while she battled dementia. In June of 2020, Russ lost the love of his life Diane; they were married for 57 joyful and loving years. Russ, in the midst of fighting his own battle against cancer, spent the remainder of the summer and early fall with his girls and grandchildren. At the end of Oct. 2020, Russ spent time in the hospital for some abdominal issues which worsened to the point where Russ could no longer fight. On Oct. 27, Russ was moved to his daughter’s house and on Oct. 28, Russ passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family.
Russ is survived by his wonderful daughters Patricia (Ken) Olsonberg of Spokane, Washington, Deborah (Len) Kodluboy of Hudson, Wisconsin, Christine (Bryan) Davis of Little Canada; awesome grandchildren Shelby Olsonberg, Noah Olsonberg, Leah (Cory) Maxon, Robert (Claire) Kodluboy, Katie Kodluboy, Calley Kodluboy, Harley Frederick, Brianna Davis, Cheyanne Davis; high energy great-grandson Christopher Maxon; siblings Betty (Bruce) Heinz, Joe (former wife Kathy) Cook, Mary (Curt) Loschy, Cheryl (John) Funk; many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Russell and Margaret Cook; loving wife Diane Cook; sisters Shirley Simonson and Jean Nightengale.
A spring/summer 2021 service is planned.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City ~ Swanson Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.