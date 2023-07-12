Sandra Ikola

On Friday, July 7, 2023, Sandy Ikola, loving wife, mother of two and grandmother of three, passed away unexpectedly at home.
Sandy was born on Jan. 31, 1958, in Sandstone, Minn., the daughter of James and Joyce (Jensen) Tuttle. She graduated from the St. Cloud School of Nursing in 1979. She began her nursing career at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth, Minn. in September 1980 and retired from St. Luke’s as a Patient Flow Coordinator in February 2020.
On Sept. 12, 1981 she married Edwin “Ed” Ikola. They raised two children, Aaron and Laura on their hobby farm in Atkinson. If Sandy wasn’t home, she was out for coffee with former coworkers from St. Luke’s, or at as many sporting events as she could go to watch and cheer on her grandkids that she loved with all her heart. She always made sure there were plenty of Schwan’s Ice Cream treats in the freezer for the grandkids and she was looking forward to her daughter’s upcoming wedding.
She is survived by her husband, Ed; her children, Aaron (Amber Tobeck) and Laura (Kristina Peterson); three grandchildren, Hailey, Emma and Zachary; her mother, Joyce Fey; siblings, Debra (Marvin) Stadin, Duane (MaryEllen Scarbough) Tuttle, and Cheryl (James) Stadin; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Sandy was preceded in death by her father, James Tuttle; her step-father, Perry Fey; and her best friend, Barb.
A Memorial Service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, July 14, 2023 at Nelson Funeral Care in Cloquet with a visitation one hour prior, followed with refreshments in the fellowship room.
