Sandra Johnson

Sandra K. Johnson, 81 of Finlayson, Minnesota passed away on Aug. 18, 2023.
She was born April 29, 1942, in New London, Conn. to Norma (Angle) Ormandy. She married the love of her life, Leo Johnson, on Nov. 16, 1963, in Duluth, Minn.
She was a farm wife and mother most of her life. Later, she worked as a home health aide and job coach. She enjoyed master gardening, sewing, quilting, cooking, spending time with friends and family, and participating in all church activities.
She is survived by her sons, Randy Johnson (Pam Snow) of Finlayson, Wayne Johnson (Diane) of Lonsdale, Fred Johnson (Heidi) of Finlayson, grandchildren Jessica Burns (Preston) of Owatonna, Layne Johnson (Emily) of Kettle River, Matthew and Greg Johnson of Lonsdale, Samantha and Kassidy Rosenau of Willow River, great-grandchildren Roman and Nevaeh Burns of Owatonna, brother Geoffrey (Jeanine) Ormandy of Canon City, Colo., nieces Amy Keeney Canon City Colo., Crista Ormandy of Colorado Springs, Colo., nephew Toby (Amanda) Ormandy of Canon City, niece Debbie (Michael) Barajas or Barstow, Calif., nephew Rick Johnson of Milaca, niece Raquel Schiro of Niagara Falls, N.Y., nephew Wayne Edward Johnson of Hastings, and many great nieces and nephews and other loving relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Leo Johnson, mother Norma Ormandy, father Les Ormandy, brother-in-law Eugene (Nancy) Johnson, brother in law Jim (Theresa) Johnson.
The Celebration of Life service will be held on Sept. 8, 2023, at St. Lukes Catholic Church, 122 Commercial Ave. N Sandstone, Minn. 55072. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., Mass will be held at 11 a.m., followed by a gathering at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, 6450 Finlayson Rd Finlayson, Minn. 55735, luncheon will be served at St. Luke’s following the burial.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Sandstone, Minn.
