Sandstone Area Golf Course Aug 9, 2023

Thursday Men's League
Rained out

Tuesday Women's League
Second Half Aug. 1, 2023

Standings
Kate Ketchum & Hailey Schultz 46.5
Bridget Knudson & Caitlin Norton 45.0
Cindy Bloom & Jan Seymour 43.0

Low Gross Score
Kate Ketchum 43

Low Net Score
Angie Roberts 30
