A Sandstone man was charged with one felony count of receiving stolen property after police tracked a stolen Bobcat to a wooded area in Sandstone.
According to the complaint, Lee Marvin Greenly (62) of Sandstone, was arrested and charged with the theft of a Bobcat.
The complaint states a Chisago County deputy took a report of a stolen Bobcat. A rented Bobcat (valued at $69,000), along with a bucket (valued at $1400), and skid steer forks (valued at $1000) had been stolen from a construction site in Shafer, Minn. overnight.
The deputy contacted the Bobcat owner at Sunbelt Rentals and spoke to an employee who said that the Bobcat is equipped with Global Positioning System (GPS) tracking capabilities. The GPS showed that the Bobcat was in a wooded area of Pine County, East of Sandstone on Old Military Road and provided specific GPS coordinates. The deputy notified The Pine County Sheriff’s Office of the information.
Pine County deputies responded to the location and noted that there were power lines in the field, and there were tracks consistent with a skid steer on the ground. They located a skid steer hidden in the woods off a trail and confirmed it was the stolen Bobcat. The attachments were not with it.
The complaint states that fresh tracks led deputies to a driveway on Old Military Road in Sandstone, which they knew to be the residence of Greenly. The deputies spoke with Greenly and asked about the skid steer, both noting that Greenly’s demeanor was different than in their previous interactions with him. Greenly denied knowledge of the skid steer. The deputies asked Greenly if they could look for the attachments to the skid steer, and Greenly led them to an area where there were some skid steer attachments. Deputies asked if they could look around other areas of the property, and Greenly said he was going to be leaving and didn’t want anyone looking around the property.
According to the complaint, as the deputies and Greenly walked up the driveway, one of the deputies noticed a stump remover attachment for a skid steer near the driveway. The deputy was aware that Greenly was the suspect in a theft of a stump remover case from September 2022. After reviewing a photo of the stolen stump remover, it was confirmed to be the same piece of equipment.
A search warrant for the recovery of stolen property was obtained and executed at Greenly’s property. The stump remover was recovered. The stolen pallet forks and bucket were located in a three to four foot grass area north of the trailer.
According to the complaint, Greenly said he found the skid steer and attachments in the woods and took the attachments to play a joke on his neighbor. Greenly denied knowing that the stump remover was stolen.
Greenly admitted knowing he was in trouble when a deputy first asked him about the stolen skid steer and had not told them about the attachments at that time.
Greenly has been charged with one count of receiving stolen property. If convicted, Greenly could face a maximum jail sentence of five years or $10,000, or both.
