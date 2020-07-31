Gary A. Larson
March 7, 1951 - July 20, 2020
Gary Allen Larson, 69 resident of Fleming Island, Fla. passed away July 20, 2020. Gary grew up in Sandstone and graduated from Sandstone High School, class of 1969.
Please visit Jacksonvillememorygardens.com to view his memorial and share memories. A service was held July 23, 2020.
(Published in the Pine County Courier 7.30.20)
