Jane M. Koland
April 29, 1947 - July 19, 2020
Jane Marie Koland, Age 73 of Roseville, Minn. died July 19, 2020
Survived by Gerald, her husband of 53 years; sons: Brad (Lisa), Brian, Scott (Heidi); Her deeply cherished grandchildren: Shana, Tyler, Sam, Emma and Kai; Brothers: Joel, Jon and Jay.
Jane was a person of many talents: nurse, computer programmer, medical bill analyst and making creations on her sewing machine.
Jane will be dearly missed by her family, friends and bridge partners.
Immediate family are holding a small service with a larger celebration of her life when able.
Memorials can be given Hendrickson Foundation at https://www.hendricksonfoundation.com/
(Published in the Pine County Courier 7.30.20)
