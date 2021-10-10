Editor’s Note: Over the next few weeks we will be diving into the history of the Quarry in Sandstone. This week’s story tells the beginning of the story, how the quarry was formed and some of the different owners. This portion of the story brings us from 1885 to just after the Hinckley Fire of 1894. In the next edition we will explore more into the later years of the quarry. Information was collected for this series with the help of the Sandstone History Center, Richard VanDerWerf and the book Sandstone: The Quarry City, by Muriel Langseth.
Sometime around 1885 William H. Grant opened the first Quarry on the Kettle River near what is now Sandstone.
By August of 1885 teams of oxen hauled wagons of stone about a mile up from the quarry to Old Military Road. From there they would travel the 10 miles to the Hinckley Railroad Depot. The stones were then shipped to St. Paul, tested for strength and durability and found desirable.
In 1886, with the quarry up and running, Grant put in a railroad from the Northern Pacific railroad at Sandstone Junction that went four miles east to Sandstone. The new railroad went close to the top of the bluff where the stone could be hauled up and loaded on to railroad cars.
Sometime after building the railroad bridge over the Kettle River, J.J. Hill added a spur that took a circular route down along the river and north into the quarry. With this, Hill got into the business of hauling stone, the quarrymen would no longer have to haul the rock to the top of the bluff.
In 1886 Grant needed more capital to invest in the expensive endeavor of developing a quarry. He and John P. Knowles of St. Paul, formed a partnership later that same year.
In January of 1887, Grant and Knowles signed a ten year lease with Ring and Tobin, a Minneapolis firm, which gave Ring and Tobin the right to quarry a 500 foot frontage on the banks of the Kettle River. The stone quarried from the lease property was to be used exclusively in Minneapolis so that it would not compete with Grant and Knowles who sold throughout the country.
July of 1887 saw Grant and Knowles add two Pine City men to their partnership. Fred Hodge and James Hurley along with Grant and Knowles filed incorporation papers to form the Kettle River Sandstone Company. According to the book “Sandstone, the Quarry City” written by Muriel Langseth, the company began with capital stock of $250,000 (5000 shares at $50 each) and a maximum indebtedness of $100,000.
In 1888, the Kettle River Sandstone Company decided to lease the entire operation to Ring and Tobin. Ring and Tobin operated the quarry from 1887 - 1893. With their contacts in the stone construction business they were able to obtain large contracts for street curbing stone and bridges for Minnesota railways.
Ring and Tobin experienced some financial setbacks after they were forced to borrow heavily before their first shipment even left the quarry. The preliminary work had proved to be more costly than they originally thought. In spite of this, they had high expectations for their venture as orders for the high quality sandstone came in from all over the Midwest.
During the early years of the quarry, it only ran from April to October. The sales force however, kept working through the winter to line up contracts and orders for the next season. In 1891, with the building industry down due to a national recession, the sales force was able to secure enough orders to keep the quarry running through the winter of 1892-93.
Early 1893 saw reports of discontent among some of the workmen. It seemed that Ring and Tobin could not meet their payroll that spring. The quarry was shut down for a few weeks in September of that year due to economic hardship. They managed to reopen, facing certain financial disaster. Their financial problems that fall were due to a lost contract with the University of Minnesota, involvement in a lawsuit and the fact they had lost their credibility with the workers. Early in October the workers attacked the quarry trying to get their back pay.
The banks with which Ring and Tobin were doing business failed in the great panic of 1893 and took Ring and Tobin down with them. They were forced to shut the quarry down. The creditors ran the bankrupt quarries in 1893 and early into 1894.
The Minneapolis Trust company, under the direction of Samuel Hill, a close relative of James J. Hill, was appointed by the bankruptcy court as the receiver. They had the task of deciding if the company was worth saving or if it should be sold and the assets divided among the creditors.
The Minneapolis Trust company sent a telegram dated August 22, 1894 saying “Minneapolis Trust is receiver of estate for Martin Ring. Will on 10/28 offer machinery for sale in Kettle River Quarry.” The sale never happened. All of the buildings, (with the exception of a small office building), machinery and equipment in the quarry were destroyed in the Great Hinckley Fire.
Samuel Hill was able to find investors who realized the potential in reopening the quarry and in December of 1894 the Minnesota Sandstone Company was organized with $250,000 in capital stock.
By the summer of 1895 the sandstone taken from the quarry had earned a reputation of being one of the best building stones available and the orders poured in. The company employed between 100 and 135 workers with an average payroll of $4,000 per month.
