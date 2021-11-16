Askov resident and East Central School Board member, Julie Domogalla, received an exciting award recently. She was named as one of the Volunteers of the Year by Essentia/St Marys Grief Support Center in Duluth Area.
She was awarded this honor because of her remarkable history of volunteering. She has proven her love for the community in many ways, such as serving on the Askov Fair and East Central School Boards and serving as Family Camp Leader for Children’s Grief Connection among many other things.
The Essentia Health Sandstone Grief Support Group began in 2018, after Julie reached out to Essentia Health suggesting a satellite offering in the Pine County area. After experiencing two devastating losses, she described herself as “broken,” living in a rural area with no resources. “I could not muster the energy to drive long distances for support.” She reached out to others who suffered the same loss and others grieving a loss. “This pattern of accompaniment and support has been my mission for over 30 years,” said Julie.
Julie has held a few jobs in her career, but she says, “despite what I have accomplished in my paid work, I knew who I would best serve…those in grief. Julie is the owner/operator of Under Blue Skies, LLC where she helps grieving individuals and couples in their grief.
“I am proud to serve within this organization (Essentia St. Mary’s Grief Support Center) where grief is shared, memories are revered and those who suffer are held in a safe space,” said Julie.
The Essentia Health Sandstone Grief Support Group meets the last Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at Essentia Hospital Sandstone. The group typically meets for 90 minutes. Due to the pandemic, participants must wear a mask and practice physical distancing. No food or beverage can be consumed in the meeting. All are welcome. In addition, Julie facilitates virtual grief support groups with her co facilitator and co-volunteer awardee, Natalie Clark. To join the group contact Essentia Grief Support at:
https://www.essentiahealth.org/services/behavioral-mental-health-services/grief-bereavement-support/
