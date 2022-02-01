That familiar face that peeked around an emergency room curtain or door, offering a smile, a hug or a comforting touch to let you know that someone cares is now missing. After 41 years, Donna Orstad is retiring from Essentia Health - Sandstone.
Orstad began working for the hospital when it was still owned and operated by Pine County. “I never expected to be there that long,” said Orstad.
Orstad held a variety of positions in her time at the hospital, some of which include: Dietary; Registration; Business Office doing payroll, accounts receivable, accounts payable; Medical Records doing filing and dictation; and the best and last one – Health Unit Coordinator in the ER.
Growing up in Sandstone, Orstad is a well known face and she was able to be a comfort to many people throughout her career. To see a friendly face, someone they know. One case she remembers involved a family whose mother was at the end of her life. Orstad knew the family, she said. “I have a tendency when I go up behind someone to let my hands start working, whether that was by holding a hand, giving a hug or when needed a prayer, with them or silently for them. I got a note from one of the daughters later saying how it made everything different…she was able to relax and take in what was happening.”
Orstad has nothing but good things to say about the nursing staff, physicians and ancillary department staff at Essentia Health - Sandstone. “The ER staff that is there currently is phenomenal,” said Orstad. “There are some young and energetic staff now and they are doing great things.”
Of all the jobs she held over the years, her favorite is the one she held most recently. “I enjoyed the fact that it was never the same day twice. With the different patients that came through, how busy we were or how not busy we were. It was always a challenge. Just to be there and be part of the team.”
Orstad and her husband Steve look forward to traveling now that she is retired. They are planning a trip to Arizona with their 5th wheel for an extended trip. Other plans they have in the works are a trip to Tennessee with a stop in Nashville for a couple days then taking their side by side to the mountains for the remainder of their trip. With their children living in Idaho and New York City, Orstad says they have a whole country to see.
Orstad would like to thank everybody that was a part of her life during her career. “From patients, to coworkers, to physicians, they were like a family to me. All those people who really made me who I am because of who they are and what they do,” said Orstad. “And of course my family, from working shift work to working every other weekend, I couldn’t have done it without them.”
Thankfully Donna and Steve are not leaving the community, Donna will still be active with the Lions locally and as the Coordinator of the Global Membership Team, a cabinet position within District 5M8 which covers a majority of Minnesota. She is also active at Grace Lutheran Church where she will be serving on the council.
Please join us in congratulating Donna on an amazing career and thank you for always being there at our worst and best moments.
