Press release
After a year on hold due to the pandemic, members of the community, students, and staff at East Central School are once again teaming up to help fight hunger. East Central will host a community dodgeball event, Dodge Hunger, Wednesday, December 8.
“Dodge Hunger is a fun way for the school and community to get together for a good cause,” says Lori Grundmeier, student council president. “The pandemic has been hard on local families and we want to help. We are glad we can hold this great event this year.” All proceeds from the friendly competition will be donated to the Sandstone and Bruno food shelves.
The cost to enter a team is 40 cans or $40. Teams need a minimum of six people. Anyone can enter and often local businesses form teams to help out the food shelves while having fun. The public is invited to cheer the teams on and is asked to donate three cans or $3 for admission. Teams are encouraged to dress up as a theme and there will be prizes for best dressed and more. Registration is open now and ends December 5. Games will start December 8 at 6 p.m.
