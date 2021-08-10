Reunions are about memories, renewing friendships, sharing stories and remembering the past. In 2014 we focused on all of that, in which we could bring everyone together, not just a specific class reunion. Anyone that had attended the Old Sandstone High School; anyone that attended the ‘new old school’; anyone that attended East Central were all invited. Everyone registered so we could establish information in order to stay in contact.
Pete VanDerSchaegen has a web site http://www,panthers-eagles.com for the Panthers, Danes and Eagles. He has done a fantastic job putting many hours into this website for all of us to enjoy. Be sure to check it out.
We missed 2020 because of COVID, so this is our 7th All School Gathering. This year it will be held on Saturday, August 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. We will be located south of the ‘Rock’, across from the old Ben Franklin Store. There will be two large tents and tables & chairs to accommodate 100. The Hunter’s Grill Mobile will be set up next to us, so folks can pick up food there or walk over to main street where there will be many other vendors as well. Everyone will be asked to register so we can continue to update Pete’s information.
Scheduling our All School Gathering with Quarry Days weekend has worked out well. Most all classes celebrating a reunion would have it around Quarry Days as folks look forward to returning to see many old friends at that time. I think most of us would agree, Quarry Days is a time for Socializing.
