Editor’s Note: Over the next few weeks we will be diving into the history of the Quarry in Sandstone. This week’s story talks about the day to day operations of the quarry, including some of the buildings and tools that were used. Next week’s installment will talk about the different buildings throughout the country that are made of Kettle River Sandstone. Information was collected for this series with the help of the Sandstone History Center, Richard VanDerWerf and the book Sandstone: The Quarry City, by Muriel Langseth.
The Quarry employed hundreds of men, many who walked to work from Sandstone, others stayed in hotels and boarding houses in town, just up over the bluff from the quarry. There was also a boarding house in the Quarry near town. Many of the quarry workers were transients. Some workers traveled back to their homes in Great Britain, Germany, Sweden and other European countries for the winter.
These workers began the quarrying processes by removing the topsoil using horses pulling buckets called sleshers. Layers of scrap rock covered the stone suitable for building. Waste rock ranged in depth from 20-60 feet and was removed by blasting. A large portion of this waste rock could be used for small paving blocks or run through the crusher for railroad ballasts or concrete.
Once the waste rock had been removed workers would take great care to separate the desired stone from the quarry face. The goal was to get as large an unbroken piece of stone as possible. Holes were drilled into the stone two inches wide and up to 18 feet deep. A groove was cut into the sides of the hole to direct the split between the holes when the charge went off. Black powder was then poured into each of the holes.
Next, a quarry worker connected all the holes with copper wires and filled them the rest of the way with sand. Someone would give a signal and everyone would take cover behind the rock crusher or a bluff. A jolt of electricity run to the copper wires ignited the black powder all at once and the whole town shook.
An 1898 article in the Pine County Courier reported that a sandstone block “was moved more than four feet from its ancient resting place…(with) 6 and ¾ kegs of black powder.” The block measured 100x20x17 and provided 22,000 cubic feet of sandstone, enough to fill 100 railroad cars.
Quarry men would use smaller drills, up to six feet long, to break these massive blocks down to approximately 3x3x5 foot mill blocks which were lifted onto railroad cars and hauled to the saw mill. According to the book Sandstone: The Quarry City, each year the blocks the quarrymen blasted got bigger. By 1900 the men used an average of 13 kegs of powder per blast and moved sections about 175x35x20 feet, which could weigh as much as 13,265,000 pounds.
In 1909 the increase in the volume of business made it impossible for the stonecutters and pavement cutters to work together in the quarry. William Penn erected a new stonecutters shed on top of the quarry just west of the high bridge on the north side of the Eastern Railroad Tracks. This 100x200 foot building was heated year round. Approximately 100 stonecutters worked there covering two shifts.
Millstones were pushed on two flat cars at a time to the cutter’s shed. This was accomplished by a switching engine that made the 100 foot climb on the 2.5 mile spur track to the stone cutter shed. The cars were then pushed into the shed where they used a hoist to remove them.
There were many buildings and other equipment that was used to make the quarrying process work. Below is a list of necessary buildings taken from the book Sandstone: A Quarry City.
Powder House
The powder house, south of the wagon bridge, was the storage building for black powder, used to blast massive rectangular blocks of sandstone away from the bluffs. It also stored dynamite to break up rock for the stone crusher. Andy Pajala was in charge of much of the blasting. Victor Gjertson also worked with the volatile black powder.
Hoist House
The first building on the right side of the bridge was one of 25 hoist houses in the quarry housing machinery that provided power to the derricks. The huge sandstone mill blocks were lifted and moved with a cable that ran from the boom on the derrick to the hoist. The cable wound around a huge drum.
In the late 1890s one horse harnessed to a drum walked round and round providing power to lift and move the mill blocks. Hydropower from the dam that ran an air compressor soon replaced the horse. Later electric motors and gas-powered engines ran the hoists operated by Axel Larson, Axel Anderson, Victor Gjertson, Elmer Nelson and other hoist operators who moved levers to turn the drum that lifted, lowered or guided the boom Carrying the sandstone mill blocks.
Dam
This dam was called the old dam after a new dam was built down river in 1905. The dam provided power for the huge sawmills that cut the stone and drills that bored through the sandstone.
Engine House
The sandstone building was the engine house. The quarry had its own engine to haul sandstone on railroad cars on the maze of tracks running throughout the quarry.
Power House
The sandstone building right on the river housed the water wheel set in motion by water running over the dam. The turning wheel provided power to the air compressors that ran the quarry’s machinery. High water would often throw the wheel “out of plumb” causing a temporary power outage.
Saw Mill
Flatbed railroad cars carried large mill blocks of sandstone from all over the quarry to the saw mill where derricks lifted the blocks onto smaller railroad cars that ran right into the mill. Saws suspended from the ceiling cut the sandstone right on the flatbed cars. Stone for sidewalk slabs, paving and other non-building uses were cut by steel saws. Diamond saws cut the finer stone destined to be used for building blocks and trim. The saws were not the standard type with jagged edges. Each saw was a long straight band of steel about 12 feet long, six inches high and three-fourth of an inch wide.
George Brickman worked in the saw mill for many years. He and the saw mill crew operated the saws, run by air compressors, that cut by wearing the sandstone away as they moved back and forth across the stone. Water constantly ran on the saw and stone to keep the saws cool and wash away the sand. Six steel gang saws, about five feet wide, could each make up to ten cuts in a mill block of sandstone at one time. The blades were fastened to end plates with bolted brackets. Size could be adjusted by moving the blades along the plates. The only 16-foot diamond saw, with four diamonds per foot, was 20 feet wide. The expensive diamond saws cut smoother and were reserved for use only on the highest quality sandstone.
BLACKSMITH SHOP
Usually ten blacksmiths worked in the blacksmith shop. John Gjertson was the head blacksmith for many years supervising the blacksmiths as they sharpened tools, made picks, hammers, chain links and wedges for splitting rocks. Alfred Orstad was one of many blacksmiths who spent long hours sharpening the six-foot and 20-foot drills that dulled quickly boring through the hard sandstone. Al VanDerWerf was one of many young men whose first job was to carry the 20-foot drills and other tools from the blacksmith shop to the top of the hill. He protected his shoulder from the cutting edge of the heavy drills with a gunny sack.
DERRICKS
The early derricks in the quarry were made of wood and run by horse and steam power. American Hoist and Derrick Co. of St. Paul built and installed many of the approximately 100-foot derricks. A few of the later derricks installed were steel. Each mast had about eight guy wires running in all directions secured in the rock to anchor and stabilize it. Some guy wires were anchored on the other side of the river. The hinged beams attached to the masts that lifted and guided the mill blocks were called booms.
ROCK CRUSHER AND STORAGE BINS
Men smashed the refuse stone that accumulated throughout the quarry into about 20-inch chunks using 18-pound hammers. Small railroad dump cars carried the scrap rock from blasts along with spalls (chips) from the stone and paving cutters to the stone crusher. The stone was dumped into the oval-shaped, steel-lined crusher that was mainly underground. There a huge revolving, egg-shaped, air-powered steel crusher - about six feet in diameter and 10 feet high - smashed the rock against the steel walls. As the rock broke into smaller pieces, it fell into a deep pit under the crusher where a conveyor belt elevated the stone to the top of the storage building. The conveyor dumped the rock over different-sized screens that sorted the rock according to size. The rock fell through the screens into six huge bins (about 10X20X10 feet each). The classified rock was stored in the bins. Standard size of the crushed rock was two-and-one-half inches; it weighed 2,200 pounds per cubic yard. The rubble, used for small foundations and third-class railroad masonry, was graded into four sizes. One bin held silica sand, used for mixing with concrete. When orders for crushed rock or rubble arrived at the quarry, Fred Revier, Frank Nelson, and men who worked with the rock crusher released the cover on the bottom of a bin. The rock was funneled through small openings in the bottom of the bins, down chutes that led to railroad cars that passed through tunnel-like arches under and next to the stone crusher building. Gravity actually did most of the work.
BOOM
A boom (cable) with logs fastened to it helped prevent logs from going over the dam. The boom ran diagonally across the river. The trapped large logs, called dead heads, were used for lumber, the smaller ones for firewood.
DINKY SWITCH ENGINE
The quarry’s engine, called the dinky switch engine, was constantly moving sandstone around the quarry. It pulled flat cars loaded with mill blocks to the saw mill. It hauled loads of scrap rock to the rock crusher and made many trips every day hauling undesirable rock to the dump south of the railroad bridge. When the sandstone was ready to be shipped, the switch engine moved flat cars with building stone, gondola cars loaded with paving blocks, and cars filled with crushed rock to the edge of the quarry to be picked up by Great Northern Railroad engines.
DUMP
The switch engine hauled thousands of loads of unsuitable rock to the dump along the railroad bridge. Another dump was located one-fourth mile up the river.
If you have any stories of the quarry or the rock that came from it, please reach out to me. We would love to publish them.
editor@pinecountycourier.com or 320-384-6188
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.