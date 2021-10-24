Editor’s Note: This is the final installment of the three part series on the Sandstone Quarry. This week’s story talks about the different buildings and such throughout the country that are made of Kettle River Sandstone. Information was collected for this series with the help of the Sandstone History Center, Richard VanDerWerf and the book Sandstone: The Quarry City, by Muriel Langseth. Thank you for reading this series, we hope you have enjoyed it and maybe learned something new.
The sandstone quarried from near the Kettle River was considered to be some of the best, and was highly sought after. It was used throughout the country in many schools, banks, museums and universities.
Local buildings made from Kettle River Sandstone
Locally, the most well known building built with local sandstone is probably the old Sandstone High School, affectionately known as “The Rock”.
Construction began on the Rock in the summer of 1901 with O.H. Olson of Stillwater winning the construction bid. The project’s architect, F.B. Kendrick, designed the building to be constructed of native sandstone. Each layer of stone block was cut to the exact height and thickness at the quarry. Most of the block widths were random sizes, with just a few (such as the last block needed or those around windows and doors) needing to be a specific size. This building was dedicated on April 22, 1902. The final cost of the project was $23,000. The stone used for the 1938 addition to the school was the last major order filled by the Sandstone Quarries Company.
Other local buildings built with Kettle River Sandstone include: Klein’s Store (now Ace Hardware), the Masonic Temple and Pearson’s Clothing Store.
Paving the streets of Minnesota and beyond
Millions of square yards of paving blocks were shipped from the Sandstone Quarry. These blocks were used in cities throughout the state and beyond. Examples of Minnesota cities that used Kettle River Sandstone for their streets include Minneapolis, St. Paul, Duluth and Red Wing. Paving blocks were also shipped to Kansas City and St. Louis Missouri, Omaha Nebraska, Chicago Illinois and Calgary, Alberta, Canada among others.
Kettle River sandstone used throughout Midwest
There are numerous buildings throughout the Midwest that are constructed from Kettle River sandstone. Courthouses, schools, banks and city halls throughout Minnesota, South Dakota, Kansas and Nebraska just to name a few.
In all the quarry ran for nearly 50 years, playing a huge part in the growth and prosperity of Sandstone. Remnants of the operation can still be seen today in Robinson Park, including an old guy derrick that reaches 90 feet into the air.
The last stone to be removed from the quarry was in 1976, when the city of Sandstone allowed sandstone to be quarried to repair the Des Moines public Library which was originally built with Kettle River sandstone.
Partial list of buildings throughout the Midwest built with Kettle River Sandstone
COURTHOUSES
Atwood, Kansas
Benson, Minnesota
Bridgeport, Nebraska
Grand Rapids, Minnesota
Gettysburg, South Dakota
Hillsboro, North Dakota
Mahnomen, Minnesota
Oneida, South Dakota
Savannah, Missouri
Vermillion, South Dakota
Vinton, Iowa
SCHOOLS
Aberdeen, South Dakota
Alliance, Nebraska
Armour, South Dakota
Bancroft , South Dakota
Dodge, Nebraska
Emerson, Nebraska
Fort Dodge, lowa
Glen Ullin, North Dakota
Grinnell, Kansas
Jamestown, North Dakota
Rolette, North Dakota
Russell, North Dakota
Sandstone, Minnesota
Waterloo, Iowa
Wessington Springs, South Dakota
CHURCHES
Albion, Nebraska
Alta, Iowa
Bowlus, Minnesota
Brookings, South Dakota
Sioux Center, Iowa
Wimbledon, North Dakota
Worcester, Massachusetts
BANKS
Albion, Nebraska
Arlington, North Dakota
Bismarck, North Dakota
Brainerd, Minnesota
Brinsmade, North Dakota
Burlington, North Dakota
Green Bay, Wisconsin
Harmony, Minnesota
Volga, South Dakota
Tyndall, South Dakota
LIBRARIES
Aberdeen, South Dakota
Albion, Nebraska
Des Moines, Iowa
Hibbing, Minnesota
Owatonna, Minnesota
Pawnee City, Nebraska
St. Paul, Minnesota
Tecumsch, Nebraska
Urbana, Illinois
Woodbine, North Dakota
MONUMENTS
Herman, New Ulm, Minn.
Floyd, Sioux City, Iowa
Mead, Washington, D. C.
U. S. GOVERNMENT BUILDINGS
Ft. Lincoln, Nebraska
Ft. Snelling, Minnesota
RAILWAY STATIONS
Aberdeen, South Dakota
Billings, Montana a
Litchfield, Minnesota
Minneapolis, Minnesota
Minot, North Dakota
Princeton, Minnesota
CITY HALLS
Albion, Nebraska
Rochester, Minnesota
Superior, Wisconsin
HOSPITALS
Grafton, North Dakota
Jamestown, North Dakota
Minneapolis, Minnesota
Redfield, South Dakota
Valley City, North Dakota
COMMERCIAL BUILDINGS
Building of Trade, Superior, Wisconsin
Harvester, Fargo, North Dakota
Neils, Grand Forks, North Dakota
Hubinger Block, Keokuk, IA
A. Jacks, Miles City, Montana
Opera House, O’Neil, Nebraska
Brinker Block, Pittsburg, Pennsylvania
Modern Woodmen of America, Rock Island, Illinois
Club House, Spokane, Washington
