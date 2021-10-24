Editor’s Note: This is the final installment of the three part series on the Sandstone Quarry. This week’s story talks about the different buildings and such throughout the country that are made of Kettle River Sandstone. Information was collected for this series with the help of the Sandstone History Center, Richard VanDerWerf and the book Sandstone: The Quarry City, by Muriel Langseth. Thank you for reading this series, we hope you have enjoyed it and maybe learned something new.

The sandstone quarried from near the Kettle River was considered to be some of the best, and was highly sought after. It was used throughout the country in many schools, banks, museums and universities. 

Local buildings made from Kettle River Sandstone

Locally, the most well known building built with local sandstone is probably the old Sandstone High School, affectionately known as “The Rock”.

Construction began on the Rock in the summer of 1901 with O.H. Olson of Stillwater winning the construction bid. The project’s architect, F.B. Kendrick, designed the building to be constructed of native sandstone. Each layer of stone block was cut to the exact height and thickness at the quarry. Most of the block widths were random sizes, with just a few (such as the last block needed or those around windows and doors) needing to be a specific size. This building was dedicated on April 22, 1902. The final cost of the project was $23,000. The stone used for the 1938 addition to the school was the last major order filled by the Sandstone Quarries Company.

Other local buildings built with Kettle River Sandstone include: Klein’s Store (now Ace Hardware), the Masonic Temple and Pearson’s Clothing Store. 

Paving the streets of Minnesota     and beyond

Millions of square yards of paving blocks were shipped from the Sandstone Quarry. These blocks were used in cities throughout the state and beyond. Examples of Minnesota cities that used Kettle River Sandstone for their streets include Minneapolis, St. Paul, Duluth and Red Wing. Paving blocks were also shipped to Kansas City and St. Louis Missouri, Omaha Nebraska, Chicago Illinois and Calgary, Alberta, Canada among others.

Kettle River sandstone used throughout Midwest

There are numerous buildings throughout the Midwest that are constructed from Kettle River sandstone. Courthouses, schools, banks and city halls throughout Minnesota, South Dakota, Kansas and Nebraska just to name a few. 

In all the quarry ran for nearly 50 years, playing  a huge part in the growth and prosperity of Sandstone. Remnants of the operation can still be seen today in Robinson Park, including an old guy derrick that reaches 90 feet into the air.  

The last stone to be removed from the quarry was in 1976, when the city of Sandstone allowed sandstone to be quarried to repair the Des Moines public Library which was originally built with Kettle River sandstone.

Partial list of buildings throughout the Midwest built with Kettle River Sandstone

COURTHOUSES 

Atwood, Kansas 

Benson, Minnesota 

Bridgeport, Nebraska 

Grand Rapids, Minnesota 

Gettysburg, South Dakota 

Hillsboro, North Dakota 

Mahnomen, Minnesota 

Oneida, South Dakota 

Savannah, Missouri 

Vermillion, South Dakota 

Vinton, Iowa 

SCHOOLS 

Aberdeen, South Dakota 

Alliance, Nebraska 

Armour, South Dakota 

Bancroft , South Dakota 

Dodge, Nebraska 

Emerson, Nebraska 

Fort Dodge, lowa 

Glen Ullin, North Dakota 

Grinnell, Kansas 

Jamestown, North Dakota 

Rolette, North Dakota 

Russell, North Dakota 

Sandstone, Minnesota 

Waterloo, Iowa

Wessington Springs, South Dakota 

CHURCHES 

Albion, Nebraska 

Alta, Iowa 

Bowlus, Minnesota 

Brookings, South Dakota

Sioux Center, Iowa 

Wimbledon, North Dakota 

Worcester, Massachusetts

BANKS 

Albion, Nebraska 

Arlington, North Dakota 

Bismarck, North Dakota 

Brainerd, Minnesota 

Brinsmade, North Dakota 

Burlington, North Dakota  

Green Bay, Wisconsin 

Harmony, Minnesota 

Volga, South Dakota 

Tyndall, South Dakota 

LIBRARIES 

Aberdeen, South Dakota 

Albion, Nebraska 

Des Moines, Iowa 

Hibbing, Minnesota 

Owatonna, Minnesota 

Pawnee City, Nebraska 

St. Paul, Minnesota 

Tecumsch, Nebraska 

Urbana, Illinois 

Woodbine, North Dakota 

MONUMENTS 

Herman, New Ulm, Minn.

Floyd, Sioux City, Iowa 

Mead, Washington, D. C.

U. S. GOVERNMENT       BUILDINGS 

Ft. Lincoln, Nebraska 

Ft. Snelling, Minnesota 

RAILWAY STATIONS 

Aberdeen, South Dakota 

Billings, Montana a 

Litchfield, Minnesota 

Minneapolis, Minnesota 

Minot, North Dakota 

Princeton, Minnesota 

CITY HALLS 

Albion, Nebraska 

Rochester, Minnesota 

Superior, Wisconsin

HOSPITALS 

Grafton, North Dakota 

Jamestown, North Dakota 

Minneapolis, Minnesota 

Redfield, South Dakota 

Valley City, North Dakota 

COMMERCIAL BUILDINGS 

Building of Trade, Superior, Wisconsin 

Harvester, Fargo, North Dakota 

Neils, Grand Forks, North Dakota 

Hubinger Block, Keokuk, IA 

A. Jacks, Miles City, Montana 

Opera House, O’Neil, Nebraska 

Brinker Block, Pittsburg, Pennsylvania 

Modern Woodmen of America, Rock Island, Illinois

Club House, Spokane, Washington

