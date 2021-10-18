Imagine yourself in the heart of Paris sipping coffee and listening to the strolling accordionist. Or how about in a club in Argentina dancing the Tango? Now see yourself sitting in our beautiful Moose Lake Community School auditorium and hearing all those exciting and colorful strains of music live as performed by a nationally renowned ensemble, the Café Accordion Orchestra (CAO). That’s what you can look forward to on Sunday, October 24th at 2:00 p.m. as Agate Encores returns to present live music for the Moose Lake area community!
CAO charmed our community two years ago, and folks just couldn’t get enough of their French flare, Latin heat and Bohemian attitude! The heart of the CAO repertoire is the romantic, gypsy-influenced valse-musette. The group complements the musettes with swing, ballads, tangos, cha chas, rumbas, and cumbias to create a wonderfully varied show. They inject their music with good humor and expressive abandon. Their high level of musicianship and passion for performance makes them an entertaining concert act as well as a great dance band.
CAO is led by Dan Newton on accordion and vocals, with Eric Mohring on mandolin, violin and vocals, Erik Lillestol on bass and vocals, Brian Barnes on guitar and vocals and Joe Steinger on percussion. CAO has been delighting audiences and dancers alike since 1995. They have appeared in New York at the Lincoln Center’s Midsummer Night Swing series, the International Akkordeon Festival in Vienna, Austria, the Minnesota State Fair, as well as festivals, theaters and dance halls across the United States. Listen to samples of their music on their website:
For the safety of our patrons and musicians, masks are required to attend the concert. This policy will be reviewed for each concert, as virus conditions change.
Tickets ($15) are now available at www.agateencores.org or at the door before the concert. NEW THIS YEAR: Student tickets are only $5! Consider buying a season ticket (4 concerts) for only $45. It’s like getting one concert free, and the tickets are transferable! Slip on your dancing shoes, and we’ll see you on October 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.