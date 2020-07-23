Part 2 of 2
Plans to rehabilitate the Sandstone’s landmark former school affectionately known as “The Rock” have evolved into a “scattered site” development plan, with 24 units of housing in the main historic building, and – possibly – with other community organizations situated a stone’s throw away.
“I’m excited about the project,” said Sandstone City Administrator Kathy George. “It has changed. Initially we were all thinking that the library would be on the first floor of the historic building, but that was posing some problems with the separation of uses.”
She said that Sandstone’s nonprofit development partner Community Housing Development Corporation (CHDC)found that potential funders weren’t eager to finance a project that included both a library and housing under the same roof.
“They’re not comfortable with other uses [in the same building],” George said. “They just want housing.”
George also said that with the way the building is laid out, trying to figure out how to separate those uses – especially with the historic elements in the building – was proving to be a headache. Then CHDC offered an alternative solution.
“They proposed moving the library out of the building but still on the property, so creating more of a campus atmosphere,” George said. “The EDA really liked that idea. Back in 2010-12, we went through a lot of processes to figure out what people want in a library. They wanted light and warmth and a positive vibe. And, although it would be cool to see it inside The Rock, you have two-feet thick sandstone walls and windows can’t be adjusted – they’re historic. You have limitations.”
George said they were moving forward with pre-design for the campus concept, including “sketches and drawings to figure out what these external spaces will look like, and how they’ll interact with each other and the housing. And then I think people will get even more excited about it.”
George and other city officials have been talking to the Old School Art Center, the Sandstone History and Art Center and the library.
“With those three entities, we’re trying to accommodate all the things that would work for them,” she said. “Some [facilities] can be shared and some things cannot. So we’ll be going into that process now.”
The status of the North Court Apartments in Sandstone is also being addressed as part of the overall project.
“We’re trying to preserve the North Court Apartments,” George said. “That is currently a Section 8 project that has come to the end of their contract with HUD. The timing of it all is working so that we could roll that into our project so that we could save that for the community... and that the people living there with disabilities can continue [living there].”
With many interconnected plans and moving pieces as part of this complex development project, George urged people to be patient with the process, and to keep the focus on moving forward and upward.
“I tell people, ‘We’re at the bottom of a big mountain,” she said. “We’re just taking one step at a time, and eventually, we will get there.”
