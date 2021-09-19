July had the city replacing 18 window coverings due to vandalism at The Rock.
Each time a window covering is removed the Pine County Sheriff’s Deputy assigned to Sandstone needs to clear the entire building.
Officer Zach Bettschen told the Sandstone City Council that the building is dangerous inside. “When I am walking around in there the floor squishes,” said Bettschen. The third floor of the building is in particularly bad shape, but Bettschen has to clear the entire building. Those caught in the building without authorization from the city face trespassing and the possibility of burglary charges if they commit a misdemeanor inside the building.
“I go in there quite often and there is mold and asbestos all over. It is just a matter of time before someone gets hurt...I try to think of ways while I am in there how to secure this better,” said Bettschen.
A video circulating online has increased the instances of break ins. Rumors of the former school building being haunted have caused the number of youth break-ins to escalate. The increased numbers of break-ins has resulted in increased time in the building and increased danger for Officer Bettschen.
The school building has a complicated history, but has been vacant since the early 2000s.
History of the building
Built in 1901 as the Sandstone High School, the building, now known as The Rock was struck by lightning leaving only the sandstone shell of the building standing. By 1910 the building was repaired and doubled in size. Students in Sandstone from 1910 to the early 2000s would learn and graduate from the building in the center of Sandstone.
East Central School District built a new school building in Finlayson, located off of Highway 23 between Sandstone and Askov in the early 2000s. All three schools, elementary, middle and high school would be relocated to this new building. Leaving their former buildings vacant.
In 2004 a developer from the Twin Cities would purchase the Sandstone High School with grand intentions to recreate the building in the center of Sandstone. Plans to create an international learning and cultural center eventually fell through and the building was foreclosed upon in 2008.
Consulting firms were sought out by the City of Sandstone to determine alternative uses for the property. Suggestions included moving the library and city hall into the building, but the cost was prohibitive. At the time apartment and corporate housing in the area was determined to not be a necessity.
Another interested developer began working with the city to remedy asbestos issues with the building, complete studies on lead and mold clean up and provide proof of funding for the clean up processes before possession of the building would change hands. The clean up was never completed.
The Rock returned to city ownership and remained vacant.
Developers contacted by the city eventually began work on a plan to restore the building while transitioning it to apartment style housing.
Finding a future
The Sandstone Economic Development Authority began planning to turn the former school into apartments after a lengthy process of reattaining portions of the building from a private owner. Initial plans to complete this project came to a standstill when the engineering firm dropped out of the project.
Recently a new company has expressed an initial interest in picking up the project. The EDA is collecting surveys from those that could be interested in living in the apartments once the building is converted. The city of Sandstone is requesting that people who might be interested stop by city hall and pick up a survey to fill out.
