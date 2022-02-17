Throughout the year, Sandstone City Council has been meeting with members of the township boards around the area to discuss the cost of fire protection for township and city residents.
At the January city council meeting the council prepared to have a plan ready to share with area townships. City Administrator Kathy George presented three different options to discuss. The formula was based on the fire department budget and market value. The first option was to following the formula that was used for 2022, the second option was to increase the 2022 allocation budget by 7% for 2023 using the Consumer Price Index, and the third option would increase each township’s allocation it by 3% per year for the next three years. The second option (7% increase) followed the Consumer Price Index cost of living increase based on what it was this year, and then using the CPI for the following 2 years With this option townships would not know until the beginning of the year what the increase would be (based on the previous 12 months CPI). The third option (3% increase) is an average of what the CPI increase was over the past five years. With this option townships would know exactly what their allocation amount would be each year.
“I was disappointed that the CPI increased so much this year. I asked Kathy to recalculate based on the average of the last five years. This seemed more realistic,” said Mayor Peter Spartz. “This way they (townships) would know in advance what to budget for.”
Sandstone Township Board Chair, Jon Dorau said, “We have had a partnership with the city for many years. I want you guys to understand that we have helped purchase and maintain the fire department for many years. In just our township, we average three fire calls per year. No matter how we slice it, it comes down to taxes and what we can spend. We have come a long way in our discussions and I’m glad to see we are looking at something solid here. I appreciate that the city put this together.”
“I know this has been a bumpy road, but I think we can reach something that we are all happy with,” said Spartz.
After discussing the three options the council voted to go with option number three.
City Council meets with townships
The Sandstone Fire Department hosted the council and surrounding townships at the fire hall on February 7. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss with the township boards the fire protection costs and the allocation method that was approved at the council meeting.
Mayor Spartz began by saying the last year had been a learning experience for everyone. He presented the three percent increase per year for the next three years. “This way Sandstone will take the risk. If the CPI goes up and our costs go up, we will absorb those costs. They will not be passed on to the townships. It also gives us three years to decide if this is what we want to do or come up with a better formula. It buys us all a lot of time,” said Spartz.
Dan O’Flanagan, member of the Dell Grove Township board spoke and said “My opinion is you have us too high to start with. We almost went with Finlayson last year. Their price for us (Dell Grove Township) came in around $25,000 you have us at $27,500. In three years we will be back up to $30,000. To be perfectly honest with you, I am going to go back and talk to Finlayson. Last year we had zero fires in our township…I realize it’s a protection policy, but it’s a lot of money for that.”
After checking with the City, their records show that in 2021, Dell Grove had one power box fire, three grass fires, one traffic control, and one medical assist call. In 2020, Dell Grove had one structure fire.
