City temporarily extends Fire Service contract with Township

The Sandstone City Council made the decision to extend the Fire Service contract with Sandstone Township until January 20, 2022.
At a special meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 29, the council met to discuss the repercussions of the Township not having a Fire Service contract. City Administrator Kathy George told the council she had spoken with the League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust, the Pine County Sheriff’s Dispatch and the city’s attorney.
In a letter to Sandstone Township, George explained that during these conversations many issues came to light which “cause a great deal of concern for the Sandstone City Council and the Sandstone Fire Department; specifically, with how property owners in Sandstone Township will receive the help they need.”
The Sandstone Township board meets on Thursday, Jan. 6 at 7 p.m. at the North Pine Government Center in Sandstone. Members of the Sandstone City Council plan to attend the meeting to answer any questions the Township Board may have.
In the letter sent to the Township, the city has offered them a one year contract for 2022 for the amount of $20,044.42, which will provide the township with fire service for 2022, with the option to discuss future arrangements.
