Residents of Sandstone Township will have fire coverage through March of 2022 from the City of Sandstone.
After the recent discussions with the City of Sandstone yielded no compromise to the increased costs of providing Sandstone Township with fire coverage, the township chose to move on from the city and begin to look elsewhere for this service.
Having no contracted fire service was of utmost concern to many township residents. During the public comment portion of the Sandstone Township regular meeting, three residents spoke up requesting the township pay the bill and provide fire service to its residents and one spoke up agreeing with the town board’s stance.
At a special meeting the City of Sandstone had extended the contract to
January 20 to allow the township time to figure out their next steps. The township responded to the city with a proposal with two options:
Option A states the township will pay the city a base amount of $10,000 and give them $2,000 per fire with a cap of $24,000. Option B would be to give them the $20,044 for 2022 and 2023 and then in 2024 the township would agree to an increase following the cost-of-living increase provided by Consumer Pricing Index.
After further discussion, the township agreed to pay $5,011.11 for fire service for the first quarter of 2022. This will allow the township and city to consider the fire formula for 2023 and determine if they can come to an agreement for the rest of 2022 and into 2023.
Sandstone Township Clerk Gives More Background
At the annual township meetings, all 1,790 townships in the state of Minnesota are told by their electors how much they can levy (tax) for the next year. Their residents determine how much their taxes will be. It’s up to the township board to be good stewards of that money and spend it accordingly, with every attempt to see into the next year’s needs. Only the township’s residents can raise the levy.
Sandstone township’s electors only increased the levy in 2021 by $10,000 and had increased expenses of $26,000 which included the new grader payment and the $13,000 increase in fire service costs. They had an additional unforeseen cost of $14,200 to extend the grader warranty in case of a serious breakdown.
The townships get some extra dollars from the county from timber sales and tax forfeited properties that sell to build a reserve for unseen emergencies like the floods in 2016.
According to Sandstone Township Clerk Ailene Croup, Sandstone Township Board has been trying to get a handle on the ever-growing increases in the City of Sandstone’s yearly fire service bill. The township was charged approximately $14,000 in 2019 and $31,000 in 2021 for fire service from the city.
The township has averaged three fires per year over the past eight years. They have offered the City of Sandstone $20,000 a year for three years with a consumer price index increase on the third year. They also gave the city a choice of $10,000 per year plus $2,000 per fire with the total not to exceed $24,000.
The township board is trying to extend the contract over a 3-year period so they can build reserves after the 40 percent increase in the fire formula depleted existing reserves.
For those who want to be involved in their township’s government, March 8, 2022 is the day of the annual meeting and your chance to be heard and give input on what your township taxes will be in 2023.
The Sandstone City Council meets next on January 19 at 6 p.m. at the Sandstone City Hall. Sandstone Town Board meets the first Thursday of each month at the North Pine Government Center in Sandstone.
