Community involvement runs deep within the Spartz family, and it truly shows. Norma, Pete and Andy Spartz were chosen to be this year’s Grand Marshals for the Quarry days parade because of all they do for the community. “They all have big hearts and helping hands,” said Rose Spencer of the Sandstone Area Chamber of Commerce.
Norma and her late husband Dick, moved into their home in Sandstone shortly after they were married. Dick was a member of the Sandstone Fire Department, was very active in the Knights of Columbus, St. Luke’s Church and many FCI activities. Norma is an active member of the Quarry Lions. She was a teacher in Sandstone and East Central for a total of 43 years, teaching everything from sixth grade to Chapter one, phy-ed and English as a second language.
That is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to her volunteering. She has made over 350 quilts many of which have been donated to the hospital, nursing home and also to the Pine County Chaplains. She helps out with Everyone’s Table Community Dinner and has served on the Sandstone Planning Commission. “There has been a Spartz on the Planning Commision for the last 40 years,” she explained.
It’s obvious that Norma’s love for community has been passed down to her two sons. “They have been doing stuff for the community since they were little kids,” said Norma. “They mowed lawns (with the help of their dad) since they were ages 7 and 9. “Never once did they ask what they got out of it, not once. They just did it.”
Pete has been the Mayor of Sandstone for the past seven years. He is also heavily involved in his community. Pete is a member of the Lions as well as serving on their board of directors, he helps with the books for the Fire Relief Fund, is a member of the East Central Regional Development Commission and the Sandstone Economic Development Authority and is also on the Sandstone Chamber Board of Directors. Pete also helps with bookkeeping for several other groups in the community.
Norma’s youngest son, Andy, is the former Mayor of Sandstone and also served as a City Council member. He has been Chief of the Sandstone Fire Department since 2003 and for the last 19 years he has been an EMT with the Essentia Ambulance crew.
They all agreed that being chosen Grand Marshals was an amazing honor and are proud to be members of this community. Next time you see one of them around town be sure to say thank you for all they have done for our wonderful community!
