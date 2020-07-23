East Central School District is pleased to announce its inductees for the 2020 Hall Of Fame. David Ecklund, East Central class of 1991 and Genevieve (Clausen) Swenson, East Central class of 2000, will be inducted into the East Central Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame serves to recognize excellence, academically and philanthropically, in past graduates. At this time, the official induction ceremony has been postponed until further notice.
David Ecklund - East Central Class of 1991
Dr. David Ecklund graduated as valedictorian of the East Central High School Class of 1991. While in high school, Dr. Ecklund was a member of the National Honor Society and Student Council. He also participated in football and theater, including the state One Act Play Festival. Dr. Ecklund attended Gustavus Adolphus College and graduated in 1995 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Religion. While attending Gustavus, Dr. Ecklund was a member of the Phi Beta Kappa National Academic Honor Society and the Guild of St. Ansgar Honor Society. He furthered his education by earning his Doctorate in Medicine from the University of Minnesota Medical School in 2000. Between 2000 and 2003 Dr. Ecklund completed his pediatrics residency at the University of Minnesota Medical School and was the Chief Resident of Pediatrics in 2003 and 2004, after which he was an adjunct faculty member at the University of Minnesota Medical School.
Dr. Ecklund was a pediatrician for Allina Hospitals and Clinics in Champlin, Minnesota from 2004 to 2006. Since 2006, Dr. Ecklund has been a pediatrician with Kaiser Permanente in Atlanta, Georgia, where he has served as Regional Pediatric Asthma Champion, Regional Pediatric Transgender Care Champion, Lead Pediatrician for several clinics and is currently the Area Chief of Pediatrics.
Dr. Ecklund was chosen for the Kaiser Permanente Medicine and Management Program in 2015, has received the Kaiser Permanente Clinician Communication All Star award since 2016 and was selected by Atlanta Parent magazine readers as a “Mom-Approved Doctor” in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
Genevieve (Clausen) Swenson - East Central Class of 2000
Mrs. Genevieve Swenson graduated as the Valedictorian of the East Central High School Class of 2000. While in high school, Mrs. Swenson was a member of the National Honor Society, and participated in volleyball, basketball, track, softball and theater. Mrs. Swenson attended Minnesota State University - Moorhead from 2000-2002. While at Moorhead, she was a research apprentice studying cancer cell mutations, and also played varsity basketball. In 2004, she graduated from University of Wisconsin-River Falls earning a Bachelor of Science - Biology degree. She continued her education by earning her Bachelor of Science - Nursing at the University of Minnesota in 2007, graduating with high distinction in the BSN Program. Mrs. Swenson earned her Master of Science in Nursing as a Family Nurse Practitioner at the College of Saint Scholastica in 2012.
During her career, Mrs. Swenson has worked as a registered nurse at St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth, Minn., a Family Nurse Practitioner at Gateway Family Health Clinic, Director of Nursing for Retrace Health and Nurse Practitioner with Matrix Medical Network. As an entrepreneur, she has co-founded Relate Today, an online company that helps nurture and improve relationships within the workplace and within families and NICE Healthcare, providing virtual and in-home primary care visits by a Nurse Practitioner. Currently, she is the Chief Operations Officer and Clinic Owner of NICE Healthcare.
Mrs. Swenson’s awards include a New Generation Indie Book Award recipient for her novel “Frontline Angel,” Minnesota Cup Finalist for new companies by the University of Minnesota - Carlson School of Business and she was named a Top 19 Startup Company of 2019 for NICE Healthcare by MinneInno. Within her hometown community, she is a coordinator and coach of youth basketball and baseball leagues, a member of Black Rose Writing Author Group and volunteers as a reader to elementary classrooms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.