The Barnum Bombers played North Woods on Saturday, October 30, at 2 p.m. in Cook, for the Minnesota State High School League’s Section 7A football semi-finals.
North Woods Grizzlies’ first playoff game with the East Central Eagles was forfeited on October 26, advancing them to the semi-finals. Barnum defeated Mille Lacs 42- 20 in their first round of playoffs to advance. Barnum was ranked third and North Woods second in Section 7A.
Barnum faced a 20-12 deficit at half time. Three touchdown passes in the third quarter from Hayden Charbonneau to JJ Stevens turned the game around giving the Bombers the victory 48-26.
The Bombers (7-3) were up against Deer River (10-0), a 44-14 winner over Chisholm, in the section finals in Proctor at Egerdahl Field on Friday, November 5, at 7 p.m. The Deer River Warriors won 32-8. Field position and Barnum turnovers were the keys to Deer River’s vicotory. Deer River will play New York Mills in the first round of the state playoffs in Brainerd at 7 p.m. on Friday, November 12.
