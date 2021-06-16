Kathryn Lundberg of East Central High School, Finlayson, MN, graduated from high school May 21, 2021. In addition, she earned the Production Technologies and Welding Technology certificates from Lake Superior College, Duluth, MN, on May 17, 2021.
Lundberg earned a high school diploma with two college certificates by enrolling in dual enrollment college courses offered through Minnesota State Advanced Manufacturing Center of Excellence, Bemidji, MN. Lake Superior College is one of the 10 partner colleges that deliver the program. Beginning fall 2019, Lundberg completed the college courses while attending high school and working part-time.
Lundberg is the daughter of Jon Lundberg and Michelle Olson.
Minnesota State Advanced Manufacturing Center of Excellence is one of eight Centers of Excellence throughout the Minnesota State College and University System that was developed to serve the needs of industry through education and outreach. For more information, visit www.mnmfg.org.
Since graduation Katie has passed her welding test and has started her first job in her chosen field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.